



Fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi has been arrested in Dominica after he was reported missing earlier this week from his home in Antigua and Barbuda, the Caribbean nation of which he has been a citizen since early 2018. A look at the criminal charges Choksi faces in India. What are the cases in which Mehul Choksi is booked? Choksi is facing criminal charges from the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The CBI had first named Choksi and his firms including Gitanjali Gems along with others in 2018 based on a complaint received from the National Bank of Punjab (PNB) for allegedly issuing fraudulent Enterprise Letters in their favor causing bank losses. ED subsequently filed a complaint alleging that Choksi and others were involved in money laundering of proceeds of crime in foreign accounts. Choksi is reserved under the Money Laundering Prevention Act and other sections dealing with fraud, the criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Corruption Prevention Act. A similar case was also filed against Choksi nephew Nirav Modi claiming they both collaborated with several PNB employees to commit fraud with many Croats. What is the status of criminal cases in India against Choksi? Choksi had left the country on 7 January 2018, a few days before the PNB fraud came to light. He is learned to have applied for citizenship in November 2017 under the island country Citizenship by Investment program and took the oath of citizenship in January 2018. After the two central agencies began investigating the matter, Choksi was summoned several times for questioning. After he remained unavailable, a special court in March 2018 issued an unsolicited order against him. In May 2018, the CBI filed an indictment against Choksi and others detailing his role in the case. Choksi continued to evade probing, despite unavailable orders. In June 2018, he requested the cancellation of the mandate for various reasons. These included his medical condition stating that he has blocked arteries, diabetes and a brain clot since 2012. His prayers said these have made it extremely impossible for him to travel on long-haul flights of 41 hours. Another reason he had given for not returning to India in 2018 was citing the latest trend of ‘lynching the crowd’ and saying there was a threat to his life, showing readiness to face investigators in the video conference. . Newspaper | Click to get the best explanators of the day in your inbox While agencies arrested other accomplices, including PNB staff – some of whom are in custody – Choksi was not arrested. ED even filed a lawsuit in July 2018 seeking to declare Choksi a ‘fugitive economic offender’ under the then new ordinance. The Fugitive Economic Offense Act gives the central government the power to proceed with the confiscation of property belonging to a person declared an economic fugitive by a court even before the trial against them begins. ED had given the special court a list of properties belonging to Choksi. JOIN NOW: Explained Telegram Channel Express What is the guilt status that Choksi seeks to declare a FEO? While a special court had declared Choksi’s nephew, Nirav Modi, an ‘economic fugitive’ in December 2019, proceedings for a similar charge against Choksi have been held by the Bombay High Court. Choksi’s lawyers had appealed to the Supreme Court alleging procedural flaws in ED’s oath filed before the special court. He also sought to cross-examine witnesses as he heard the prayer. The special court had rejected the applications. Choksi’s lawyers said that until ED submits its responses to other pending applications, the final order could not be approved. The Supreme Court in January last year instructed the special court not to issue a final order pending a hearing before it. With the pandemic affecting the functioning of the courts quickly, the application has not been submitted for hearing since. While Choksi remains a fugitive, the trial has also not started against the other defendants, some of whom remain in custody. The court has not yet ruled on the charges. The process has also been delayed due to the pandemic.

