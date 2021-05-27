Eclipse Aerospace grows again

Nearly 10 years ago, the then CEO of Eclipse Aerospace (EAI) vented his anger on the myriad of “ash-rising phoenix” stories to describe his company and its distinctive product, the Eclipse 500 light aircraft Sadly, comparisons with that mythical bird, reborn from its own remnants, are perhaps even more approved today.

On November 30 last year, after a lengthy and often catastrophic journey through the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eclipse 500 program assets were purchased by British entrepreneur Christopher Harborne under the umbrella of the besieged One Aviation. Among the portfolio of Harborne companies is the international fuel provider AML Global.

The acquisition prevented the almost certain liquidation and possible end of the Eclipse 500 as a continuing concern. Harborne is estimated to have spent approximately $ 6 million, including court costs, on assets including production equipment; MRO facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Aurora, Illinois; and an integrated customer base of more than 280 aircraft delivered since 2006 in need of parts and maintenance support.

The two-decade-long saga Eclipse has witnessed two bankruptcies, along with four company name changes and at least six controlling interests along the way. And yet, perhaps incredibly, the Eclipse flies.

Once again doing business like EAI, the Albuquerque-based company is operating with “over 50 employees and demanding more,” interim CEO Mike Press told AIN. All are former Eclipse employees “so far,” he added.

Press co-founded the first EAI iteration more than a decade ago, following the liquidation of the company’s first iteration, Eclipse Aviation. After focusing on updating its existing Eclipse fleet to the specifications promised by the original company and resuming limited production of Eclipse aircraft, EAI joined Kestrel Aircraft in 2015 to form One Aviation; that entity entered into liquidation in February 2021.

Key priorities for the new company include stabilization of parts and maintenance situation for current Eclipse aircraft owners and exchange of vendor relationships. The EAI is also working to update up to 30 aircraft to what the Press described as a “major fleet operator in Europe”.

As of May 2021, the FAA register shows 22 Eclipses, ranging from the earliest models to the latest Eclipse 550 standard, registered in TAK Aviation. The Press confirmed the entity had links to the order but said it was not “free to disclose” details.

“European fleet owners have purchased these aircraft used for operations in Europe and have contracted EAI to upgrade and update them in [the current Eclipse] 550 standard configuration, “he added.” New European operators expand our footprint and customer base. “We are not completely dependent on the customer market in North America.”

Even with those orders, the existing owner base includes the largest, short-term, stable revenue stream for the company. The Press stressed that EAI is working to rebuild the owner-seller relationship that soured as One Aviation struggled under bankruptcy.

“Most, if not all vendors have an interest in returning,” the Press said. “We are working hard to support our current fleet customers and believe we can resolve most, if not all AOG issues within days. It took several months to create inventory and fulfill bankruptcy orders.” The press also alluded to a final resumption of production Eclipse 550.

For now, however, the main challenge will be to support the existing Eclipse fleet and re-establish the company’s relationship with its vendors, including external support providers.

Cary Winter, former senior vice president of manufacturing, engineering and technical operations for the previous EAI incarnation, founded Resurgent Aviation Solutions (RAS) in 2016. His goal: to provide another opportunity to support Eclipse parts when “it was done “Clearly there would be a point in the future when a third party supplier would be needed for aircraft parts and support.”

RAS supports the main role of the Eclipse today as a proprietary aircraft, very different from its originally intended mission, which was to support large-scale fleet use with air taxi operators. “The original vision was for operators to fly thousands of operations a year; now, it has become an aircraft operated by owners who fly 150 hours a year,” Winter said. “When you use a plane for personal transportation, you shift from thinking of budgets to tables.”

Winter noted that Eclipse systems were created around replaceable line units to be replaced to support high usage. “But the owners do not want to take a large part and place a large part; they want to send a part to be repaired,” he continued. “This is our place in the world, to make cost-effective repairs to keep down ownership costs. Direct operating costs can be amazing, but high ownership costs will negate that value quickly.”

Ron Lebel, board member and forum moderator of the Eclipse Jet Owners and Pilots Association, expressed his appreciation for Winter’s efforts. “RAS has been an extremely beneficial organization when we have had major shortages of parts and Cary continues to be a source for parts that, in some cases, are not available from Eclipse,” he said. “Without RAS many eclipses would be AOG.”

Both Lebel and Winter also expressed cautious optimism about Eclipse’s recent iteration, with the latter stating that his company’s relationship with AML Global has been “definitely better” than with previous ownership.

“They have reached the staff level and they are using us to repair parts,” Winter said. “Our hope is to reach a higher level and find ways to work together on projects, but for now they have their hands full. We will help them where we can.”

Lebel added: “AML Global has been very customer friendly and it is clear that they are working hard to secure parts and develop good relationships with customers and suppliers. Harborne is in this for a good amount of money; it loses “His investments if the plane can not be supported. We have seen some concrete indications that he is committed to this program and that it benefits all Eclipse owners.”

When asked what made the Eclipse program resilient despite the many challenges, the Press recalled many of the same attributes that first caught the eye on the plane at the end of this century. “It’s a great design [offering] continuous economic service, “he said.” also the greenest airplane ever built, [with low] carbon, noise and other pollutants and its fuel flow 60 gallons per hour at sea. “The Eclipse 500/550 has a bright future.”