Brad Underwoods CAMPAIGN avoiding all things related to recruitment ranking is no secret. The Illinois coach has long stressed his adaptation to the stars.

The ability of Geoff Alexanders to find those kind of players on the recruitment trail is a small but clearly important aspect after Underwood promoting his assistant to head coach to assistant coach last week.

Alexanders’s previous assistant coach stops the necessary adjustment over the stars. Idaho State was not plucking the best players from every class. Neither Eastern Illinois nor Evansville were.

And this is where Alexander perfected his skills as a recruiter.

He was a tremendous, extraordinary appraiser, Underwood said of his newest assistant coach, albeit one with a relationship dating back more than two decades. This is something that not everyone has. It’s easy to look at a ranking online and say, Oh, he runs really fast and jumps a lot high, and puts a star next to him. Finding guys who are really good and capable players? This is the art there, and Geoff has it.

Alexander has natural recruitment ties to the state of Illinois given his playing career at Lincoln High School and Western Illinois University, along with his father, Neil, being a Hall of Fame coach in Lincoln. Alexanders’ newest recruiting connections grew when he became a coach, and the start of his I Heading to Idaho State Division in 2007 meant expanding his base.

It was more regional based, recruitment was then, Alexander said. Now, being in Idaho, we really didn’t have a backyard there. We needed to find our areas, our contacts, and go to our strengths.

Alexander developed strong ties in Memphis, Tenn., During his time at Pocatello, Idaho, which served him during his five seasons at Evansville from 2012-17. Alexander also began developing international contacts while in Idaho State, and the Bengalis had four international players on the list, two from Poland and some from Lithuania and Brazil until his final season.

Evansville also recruited international players while the Alexanders worked for Marty Simmons. Europe was the main source, but Purple Aces were also able to land players from Nigeria and Ivory Coast.

The best Alexanders in Evansville was the great man Egidijus Mockevicius. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound center from Vilnius, Lithuania, was a selection of the Missouri All-Beginner Conference Team in 2012-13, and Simmons accounted to Alexander for his continued development. Mockevicius left Evansville as the all-time leading program, leading the NCAA with 14 per game as a senior in the 2015-16 season, and was the 2016 MVC Defensive Player of the Year.

Geoff is very, very, very connected abroad in Europe probably more than any guy we have had or associated with in my time in Division I as head coach, Underwood said. He connected in many places there. This fits our pieces of the puzzle. Having boys from the outside will be something we continue to dive into.

Illinois has had numerous international players in the past four seasons. The 2021-22 list alone will feature four Puerto Rican guards in Andre Curbelo, Alfonso Plummer, RJ Melendez and Edgar Padilla Jr. in addition to Belgian striker Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and, depending on his draft decision in the NBA, Jamaican center Kofi Cockburn.

Illini has also relied heavily on guys like Andres Feliz (Dominican Republic) and Giorgio Bezhanishvili (Georgia) in their rebuilding process over the past four years.

I have been in the international market for 20 years since I started this, Alexander said. The European market is very, very intriguing with the skill level and size of those guys. With the place where our brand is now, we would continue to stay very much in that market.

I think systematically they are really appropriate for what we do skills, size, length. The way they grew up in their clubs there, is impressive. They have played at high levels with national teams and all of them. They have excellent IQ. They are the kind of guys who really fit in with what we do. Not saying it will be exclusive to some of those areas, but delve deeper into those with the skill level that those guys have.

Alexanders connections either in Europe or throughout the state of Illinois go down in the relationships he has built in the last two decades. Hell brings new contacts and resources in the same way as other assistant coach Chester Frazier as well as anyone Underwood hires to fill the remaining vacancy of assistant coach.

Underwood praised Alexanders’ ability to communicate, which includes being a fantastic listener. Simmons saw firsthand for five years how Alexander could put it to use on the recruitment trail.

The personality is smart, I think that’s a lot, Simmons said. Only relationships. He had already set up a network of coaches and is very well respected. Who is he. He is a boy and honest, trustworthy, diligent players, family, AAU coaches, they respect that. He is diligent in his contact and communication. He did an extraordinary job. Willingness to go anywhere anytime. He was in Lithuania. He traveled the world when he was with us. He just has an ardent desire to be successful.