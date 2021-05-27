Philippine Government Confirms Order T129 Attack Helicopter





Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana confirmed to the official Philippine Government News Agency this week that the country has ordered six T129B Atak attack helicopters from Turkish Aerospace, adding that deliveries will begin in the third quarter of 2021. Budget i for this acquisition is said to be PHP13.8 billion ($ 286 million). After previously studying a lightly armed helicopter to add to the old Armed Forces helicopters MD520MG, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) decided to purchase a dedicated attack helicopter in 2018. In November the choice of the T129 was announced, with an ambition to buy 8 or 10 planes. The order was held by U.S. reluctance to issue export approval for components made from helicopter in the U.S., mainly on LHTEC T800 turbocharged engines but approval for sale to the Philippines was obtained. LHTEC is a joint venture between Honeywell and Rolls-Royce. These restrictions continue to thwart an attempt to sell the T129 to Pakistan, leaving the Philippines to become the first export consumer for the type. In PAF service, the T129B is expected to join the 15th strike wing at Danelo Atienza Air Base (also known as Sangley Point) in Cavite City, where the 20th Assault Squadron flies with MD520MG and a pair of Bell AH- 1F Cobras taken from Jordan in 2019. Strike 15th Wing also parents of 18th Assault Squadron flying Leonardo AW109E armed helicopters. Both units are assigned to counter-insurgency operations. In the meantime, Turkish Aerospace completed the development of Phase 2 T129B earlier this year. This version has a laser receiver and improved electronic warfare systems. The first was handed over to the Turkish Land Forces (army aviation) in February. In the same month, the first of nine T129 Phase 2 was submitted to the General Directorate of Security of Turkey for operations by the police aviation department. They will be employed in anti-terrorist missions in the east of the country, flying from Van, Diyarbakir, Sirnak and Hakkari. The police aviation department is a civilian organization subordinated to the Ministry of Interior and is separate from the Gendarmerie, which can be assigned to control the armed forces if and when required. The Gendarmerie itself has received six T129 Attacks from an order for 18. Deliveries to the Turkish Land Forces have reached over halfway through a planned total purchase of 100 aircraft. The first T129B for Turkish police is seen during its handover in February 2021. (Photo: Turkish Airspace / Interior Minister)

