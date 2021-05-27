Thursday morning news – May 27, 2021

For WORLD Radio, I’m Kent Covington.

U.S. officials are calling for a larger investigation into the virus President Biden on Tuesday ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to seek a duplication of investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and to report within 90 days.

This follows a The Wall Street Journal report this week based on newly discovered American intelligence that reinforced suspicions in Washington over China’s denials that the virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters

Pierre: We will continue to pressure China to participate in a full, transparent and evidence-based international investigation.

Earlier this year, a team with the World Health Organization visited China to launch an investigation into the origin of the virus. The team did not reach any conclusions but stated that it was not very likely that the virus could escape from a laboratory.

But critics say the assessment was based on very limited information and no data from the lab in question.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said Wednesday that the WHO is incapable of a full investigation because China will not let it develops a.

RUBIO: There is no way the Chinese Communist Party will hand over any of the information that would be needed to have a serious investigation. And the more they do, the more I think you should start to conclude that in fact, they had some role to play in the way that happened.

Intel detailed in The Wall Street Journal the report found that three workers at a Chinese lab in Wuhan sought hospital treatment for COVID-19 compliant symptoms back in November 2019. Many experts believe it was the month when the virus began circulating in Wuhan before it spread worldwide .

Republicans will uncover the $ 1T infrastructure counter Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell said a group of GOP senators will unveil a counterweight today to President Bidens’ infrastructure plan.

Opposition is expected to hold a price of $ 1T. This is increased by the original GOP offer of about $ 570 billion.

McConnell told reporters

MCCONNELL: This would be the first major action in surface transport since the FAST Act six years ago. He would raise initial funding for roads and bridges to the highest level of all time.

Senate Republicans revived negotiations after talks stalled. But the main obstacles remain.

President Biden cut his asking price from $ 2.3T to $ 1.7T. GOP lawmakers say this is still very expensive and they say the purpose of his plan goes beyond what is traditionally known as infrastructure.

Republicans also oppose the presidents’ plan to raise taxes to pay for new spending.

The White House is assessing whether the president can reach a bipartisan agreement.

Earlier this year, Democrats pushed the American Rescue Plan by nearly $ 2 billion through the Senate without a single GOP vote using a process called budget reconciliation.

The stem cell research group announces controversial new guidelines The world’s largest research group dedicated to stem cell research released controversial new guidelines Wednesday that could lead to expanded experiments on human embryos. WORLD Anna Johansen Brown has more.

ANNA JOHANSEN BROWN, REPORT: For decades, international standards of ethics said that scientists studying human embryos in a laboratory should not let them grow for more than 14 days. But the International Stem Cell Research Society just issued new guidelines removing that limit.

Many countries have their own 14-day rules or other restrictions that need to be changed before scientists can actually experiment on more developed human embryos. The guidelines still prohibit human cloning, the transfer of human embryos to the animal uterus, the creation of animal chimeras, and genetic editing that can be passed on to future generations.

But scientists in China have already broken some of those boundaries.

Opponents of human stem cell research note ethical concerns with practice and say this is not necessary for scientific progress.

Reporting to WORLD, Im Anna Johansen Brown.

Eight people killed in shooting in Calif. Families are mourning in California today after a man opened fire on a railroad yard in California on Wednesday morning, killing eight people.

The suspect was an employee of the Valley Transport Authority. VTA provides bus, light rail and other transit services in the Silicon Valley area.

LICCARDO: This is a terrible day for our city and a tragic day for the VTA family.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo heard there.

The suspect is also dead. Authorities said it was still unclear how he died.

Police vehicles and orange tape of the scene blocked the railway garden. Inside the compound, bomb squads searched a building after receiving information about possible explosive devices.

No word yet on a possible motive for the attack.

Amazon by buying MGM Studios Amazon is buying one of the most iconic movie studios in the world. BOTs reports Kristen Flavin.

AUDIO: [MGM roar]

KRISTEN Flavin, reporter: You can recognize that scream. The mascot known as Leo the Lion has introduced MGM movies for generations.

Amazon is paying about $ 8.5 billion for the studio behind the James Bond movie franchise and TV shows like Shark Tank. MGM is one of the oldest studios in Hollywood, founded in 1924 when movies were still silent.

The deal aims to help Amazon compete better with streaming giants Netflix, Disney + and others.

AT&T and Discovery announced last week that they would combine media companies, creating a power plant that includes HGTV, CNN, Food Network and HBO.

This will be Amazon’s second largest acquisition. She bought Whole Foods for nearly $ 14 billion in 2017.

Reporting for WORLD, My Kristen Flavin.

