Myanmar: Stop persecuting journalists

Myanmar military authorities should immediately drop charges against journalists, Amnesty International said today. This includes those who are in custody, on parole, or those who have orders issued solely for the performance of their duties and the peaceful exercise of their human rights.

Journalists are at the forefront of the fight to find out the truth about what is happening in Myanmar today, said Emerlynne Gil, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Research.

The brazen violence, intimidation and harassment that military authorities are opposing them only illustrates how powerful the truth-seeking can be. Individual journalists may be threatened, arrested, or even worse off, but free media Myanmars as a whole can never be silenced.

The persecution, intimidation, harassment and ongoing violence faced by journalists in Myanmar constitutes a clear attempt by military authorities to suppress peaceful dissent and outright violations committed by security forces following the February 1 coup. The nationwide crackdown has resulted in widespread denial of the rights to freedom of expression and access to information.

On May 24, U.S. citizen Danny Fenster became the third foreign journalist arrested and detained since the coup. He was arrested by authorities at Yangons Mingalardon Airport while waiting to board a flight to Malaysia. He was reportedly taken to Insein Prison and, as of May 25, no charges have been filed against him. Amnesty International believes Danny Fenster was arrested for peacefully exercising his human rights. He must be released immediately and unconditionally.

As of May 21, 88 journalists have been arrested since the February 1 coup, according to the latest figures from the Burma Political Prisoners Relief Association (AAPPB). More than half remain in custody and 33 are in hiding. Two have been released on bail. Dozens have fled the country or sought refuge in territory controlled by Ethnic Armed Organizations. Two journalists were injured by gunfire while covering the protests.

The arrest of Danny Fenster is a reminder of how the media in Myanmar has been targeted for trying to uncover human rights violations committed by the military in this relentless crackdown, said Emerlynne Gil.

Despite the severe disruption of communication, what the world knows about the abuses of military authorities is a credit to the courage of journalists.

Climate of fear: We do not want to go back to those days

The military authorities’ crackdown on the media has resulted in a shocking effect on the press, access to information and other human rights. On March 8, the Myanmar media NOW, Khit Thit Media, Burma Democratic Voice (DVB), Mizzima and 7day were stripped of their licenses, in a ban affecting print, broadcast and digital platforms.

By mid-March 2021, there were no private daily news magazines left in circulation in the country, as many operations were suspended. Journalists interviewed by Amnesty International expressed concern that the ongoing crackdown after the coup heralds a return to the darkest days of state-sponsored censorship, self-censorship and disinformation. We think everything is going back to our childhood days, we do not want to go back to those days when we only had state media, spreading propaganda, said a Yangon-based reporter. It is really hard to fight and survive as a journalist during this period in Myanmar. It is not safe not only for journalists but also for their families. We are all facing this precarious situation every day. But we continue to try to report as much as we can.

After nearly five decades of state monopoly over publishing and a severe censorship regime, in 2012 the press control and registration department suspended pre-publication censorship. In 2013, Myanmar’s information ministry began issuing licenses for privately owned daily newspapers.

Recent actions by the authorities, however, mark a significant step back for human rights, including the right to freedom of expression and an almost total distribution of profits made to media freedom over the past decade of quasi-civilian rule.

Myanmar military authorities must ensure rights to freedom of expression, access to information and media freedom are respected, protected, promoted and enforced including the unblocking of independent news media websites and social media platforms and the restoration of connectivity full internet as a matter of urgency.

Old laws, new changes

On March 3, 2021, Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB) journalist Min Nyo was arrested while covering anti-coup protests in Pyay, Bago Region in central Myanmar. According to a statement from DVB, Min Nyo was beaten by police during the arrest and injured. He was sentenced to three years in prison on 12 May under Article 505 (a) of the Criminal Code.

This long sentence has been the second for a journalist since the coup, after another DVB reporter, May Thwe Aung, was sentenced to one month in prison under Article 188. Most journalists are charged under Article 505 (a ) of the colonial-era Penal Code, which prohibits the publication or circulation of statements, gossip or reports with intent to cause, or likely to cause, any officer, soldier, sailor or aircraft, in the Army, Navy or Air Force in insurrection or otherwise disregard or fail in his duty.

This broad provision has historically been used by the Myanmar military to target human rights defenders, journalists and political opponents, punishing those who distributed political pamphlets or sought to report news.

On February 14, 2021, the Myanmar military authorities announced a series of changes, including additions to Article 505A. These new provisions criminalize those who cause or intend to cause fear, spread false news, directly or indirectly agitate a criminal offense against a Government employee, bringing to a maximum sentence of up to three years and imposing fines.

These changes violate the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly and pave the way for intentional arrest and sentencing. It is not just journalists who face such allegations: celebrity influencers, doctors, teachers and other civil servants suspected of participating in the General Movement of Civil Disobedience strike have issued orders against them under 505A, and other provisions.

Section 505A of the criminal code, as well as the Law on Peaceful Assembly and Peaceful Procession and the Law on Natural Disaster Management should be repealed or amended to comply with international human rights standards. Myanmar’s military authorities must stop the attack on human rights to freedom of expression and the media, ensure that people’s rights have access to information, and stop targeting journalists.