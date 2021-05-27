Hialeah Jewish-owned pizzeria target commits anti-Semitic jokes, police say

North Miami Beach, Fla. Police arrested a Hialeah man on Tuesday following an investigation into reports that he was making anti-Semitic remarks and gestures in front of a Jewish-owned pizzeria for and for months.

On May 20, police were called to Jerusalem Pizza on 167th Northeast Road in connection with numerous complaints of suspicious incidents, according to a police report.

Joseph Manson, owner of Jerusalem Pizza told Local 10 News, we would not take it. They were not afraid. They were not afraid.

A police report details anti-Jewish words and gestures that police said Christian Santamaria, 39, a Hialeah mechanic of Mexican descent, according to the report, was doing and saying when he would park in the bazaars and approach the business.

Manson said that in a few months, a man in a white Honda Accord would park his car, go out in front of the restaurant and start shouting phrases such as:

Greet Hitler !, F —- Jews !, You all should have burned in the gas chambers and Hitler should have killed all of you Jews.

Manson said he had also seen the man, later identified as Santamaria, raise his right arm to simulate a Nazi salute.

According to the police report, Santamarias first reported a commotion in front of the store on December 21, 2020, when he started shouting that I hated the Jew and simulated the Nazi salute to the store owner and business customers.

He returned a little over two hours later making more anti-Semitic comments and gestures, according to the police report. The license plate number of the Santamarias car was reportedly captured in a photo of the mobile phone.

On May 13, 2021, a woman called the police to say she was parked in front of the pizza shop and the driver of a white Honda Accord parked next to her started shouting: Why didn’t Hitler throw you all into the ocean?, F — — hebrenj.

She got cell phone videos with car license plates.

There has been an increase in anti-Semitic incidents across South Florida, including one last week in Hallandale Beach, where a man dropped a bag of feces in front of a synagogue and then spat on a menorah, according to police.

Another group attacked tourists from New Jersey at Bal Harbor as they were leaving a synagogue.

There was also a man from Colorado who launched a van with Nazi symbols and swearing in front of pro-Israel demonstrators this month in Miami.

Jerusalem Pizza has been operating in North Miami Beach for 30 years looking for its hive pizza.

Manson said he agrees there has been a rise in anti-Semitism recently.

I believe that international news based on other events around the world is causing all of this. . . let’s just say madness to wake up and get out, Manson said.

Santamaria was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief Florida Statute 775,085. Since there is no hate crime statute in the state of Florida, the crime of evidence of prejudice while committing an offense means that the alleged crime committed was based on race, color, descent, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, national origin , homeless status, or advanced age of the victim.