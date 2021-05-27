International
Hialeah Jewish-owned pizzeria target commits anti-Semitic jokes, police say
North Miami Beach, Fla. Police arrested a Hialeah man on Tuesday following an investigation into reports that he was making anti-Semitic remarks and gestures in front of a Jewish-owned pizzeria for and for months.
On May 20, police were called to Jerusalem Pizza on 167th Northeast Road in connection with numerous complaints of suspicious incidents, according to a police report.
Joseph Manson, owner of Jerusalem Pizza told Local 10 News, we would not take it. They were not afraid. They were not afraid.
A police report details anti-Jewish words and gestures that police said Christian Santamaria, 39, a Hialeah mechanic of Mexican descent, according to the report, was doing and saying when he would park in the bazaars and approach the business.
Manson said that in a few months, a man in a white Honda Accord would park his car, go out in front of the restaurant and start shouting phrases such as:
Greet Hitler !, F —- Jews !, You all should have burned in the gas chambers and Hitler should have killed all of you Jews.
Ad
Manson said he had also seen the man, later identified as Santamaria, raise his right arm to simulate a Nazi salute.
According to the police report, Santamarias first reported a commotion in front of the store on December 21, 2020, when he started shouting that I hated the Jew and simulated the Nazi salute to the store owner and business customers.
He returned a little over two hours later making more anti-Semitic comments and gestures, according to the police report. The license plate number of the Santamarias car was reportedly captured in a photo of the mobile phone.
On May 13, 2021, a woman called the police to say she was parked in front of the pizza shop and the driver of a white Honda Accord parked next to her started shouting: Why didn’t Hitler throw you all into the ocean?, F — — hebrenj.
She got cell phone videos with car license plates.
There has been an increase in anti-Semitic incidents across South Florida, including one last week in Hallandale Beach, where a man dropped a bag of feces in front of a synagogue and then spat on a menorah, according to police.
Ad
Another group attacked tourists from New Jersey at Bal Harbor as they were leaving a synagogue.
There was also a man from Colorado who launched a van with Nazi symbols and swearing in front of pro-Israel demonstrators this month in Miami.
Jerusalem Pizza has been operating in North Miami Beach for 30 years looking for its hive pizza.
Manson said he agrees there has been a rise in anti-Semitism recently.
I believe that international news based on other events around the world is causing all of this. . . let’s just say madness to wake up and get out, Manson said.
Santamaria was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief Florida Statute 775,085. Since there is no hate crime statute in the state of Florida, the crime of evidence of prejudice while committing an offense means that the alleged crime committed was based on race, color, descent, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, national origin , homeless status, or advanced age of the victim.
Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]