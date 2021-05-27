Israel ‘completely rejects’ the declaration of de-facto annexation of Dil





The Israeli Foreign Ministry has said it “completely opposes” a motion by Dilto declaring the construction of Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories a de facto annexation.

A ministry spokesman said Ireland’s “savage and baseless” move was a victory for Palestinian extremist factions “.

Ireland became the first EU member state to declare the construction of Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories a de facto annexation. A Dil movement, introduced by Sinn Fin, was approved Wednesday night after receiving cross-party support. In a statement, Lior Haiat, a spokesman for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: “Israel completely rejects Ireland’s position and is unfounded in relation to the Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria. “This position reflects an openly one-sided and simple policy and follows the unacceptable anti-Israel statements that were heard in Ireland at a time when Israeli citizens were being subjected to terrorist attacks by more than 4,000 rockets fired from the Belt of Gas from the terrorist organization Hamas. The motion passed today in the Irish parliament marks a victory for Palestinian extremist factions. “This move distances Ireland from its ambition to contribute and play a constructive role in the Israeli-Palestinian context.” The motion condemns the “recent and continuing forced relocation of Palestinian communities to the occupied Palestinian territory” and described the annexation of Palestinian territory as a violation of international law. In a post-vote tweet, Sinn Fin leader Mary Lou Lou McDonald said: “Illegal land grabbing, annexation of Palestinian land and houses has been called from Dail in Dublin. “The motion put forward by @sinnfeinireland and supported by all must mark a new affirmative, sustained confrontation of Israeli crimes against Palestine.” Illegal land grabbing, annexation of Palestinian land and houses has been called by the Dail (Parliament) in Dublin. Motion filed by @sinnfeinireland & supported by all must mark a new affirmative, sustained confrontation of Israeli crimes against Palestine #PalestineB bleeding pic.twitter.com/D40xLKGM2m – Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) May 26, 2021 Sinn Fin Foreign Affairs spokesman John Brady described the vote as a “historic moment”. He wrote on Twitter: “Tonight the passage of the @sinnfeinireland motion for the illegal annexation of Palestinian lands by Israel is a historic moment, a victory for justice and a recognition of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination. The focus now must be on the consequences. for Israel. “ Tonight the decision by Dil to support unanimously @sinnfeinireland the motion declaring that Israel has illegally annexed Palestinian lands is historic, Ireland is the first country to declare it. We must use that mandate to hold Israel accountable for their crimes pic.twitter.com/3bDkjmM5FP – John Brady TD (@johnbradysf) May 26, 2021 A change introduced by People Before Profit, which calls for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador to Ireland and the imposition of sanctions against Israel, was defeated by 46 votes in favor and 87 against. The amendment claimed that Israel was guilty of war crimes, ethnic cleansing and apartheid and that as a result the Israeli ambassador and embassy staff should be expelled. Foreign Secretary Simon Coveney said the move was a “clear signal of the depth of feeling across Ireland”. Mr Coveney said on Tuesday the government should be “honest about what is happening on the ground”, adding that it was a “de facto annexation”. He added that it is not easy to say. Israel has fired hundreds of airstrikes against targets in Gaza, while Hamas has fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel, killing more than 250 people in total. A ceasefire on Friday ended 11 days of fighting in the Gaza Strip, considered the worst violence in the region since 2014.







