International
The world could violate 1.5C heating within 5 years: World Meteorological Organization
The World Meteorological Organization and Britain’s Met Office said there was a 40 per cent chance the average annual global temperature would exceed 1.5C above pre-industrial temperatures – the aspirational heating limit of the Paris climate deal.
According to the Met Office’s updated 10-year global climate forecast, there is a 90 percent chance that at least one year between 2021-2025 will be the hottest recorded.
The average annual global temperature over the next five years is likely to be at least 1C warmer than pre-industrial levels, within a warmer range of 0.9C-1.8C, she said.
“These are more than just statistics,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.
“Rising temperatures mean more ice melting, higher sea levels, more heat waves and other extreme weather and greater impacts on food security, health, the environment and sustainable development.”
The historic Paris 2015 climate deal saw nations commit to limiting global temperature rise to “far below” 2C above pre-industrial levels.
The agreement tries to reach a more secure 1.5C cap, but the commitments made by the nations under the Paris Agreement to date leave the Earth on the path of warming roughly twice as much by the end of the century.
Experts greeted Thursday’s announcement with caution.
Joeri Rogelj, director of research at the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London, said a single year above 1.5C did not mean Paris’s goals had been violated.
“But still this is very bad news,” he said.
“This shows us once again that climate action to date is completely inadequate and emissions must urgently be reduced to zero to stop global warming.”
– ‘Inevitable’ – The Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update, released on Thursday, showed that the likelihood of a 1.5C breach was nearly doubled compared to a similar assessment made last year.
The WMO said this increase was mainly due to the summary of data used to predict temperatures, rather than a sudden increase in the heating rate.
He said the new assessment showed an increased chance of tropical cyclones in the Atlantic, as well as increased rainfall in high-latitude and Sahel regions compared to the recent past.
Ed Hawkings, a climate research scientist at the University of Reading, said Thursday’s assessment was “an indication that we are rapidly approaching the temperature levels that the Paris Agreement aims to avoid”.
He said that several months in 2016 – the hottest year recorded – had already violated the 1.5C heat mark.
“As global temperatures continue to rise, it is inevitable that we will continue to temporarily exceed 1.5C before exceeding it for more stable periods,” he said.
“To limit global warming to 1.5C – or what the parties to the Paris Agreement thought meant 1.5C when it signed it – we need to hit the emissions brakes now and stop global warming for the next 30 years or so,” he said. said Myles Allen, professor of geosystem science at Oxford University.
“That has not changed, except for the fact that five years have passed since Paris and we are still just talking about hitting the brakes.”
