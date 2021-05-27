Taiwan: BioNTech deal collapses after firm demands ‘country’ be hit by announcement





An agreement for German company BioNTech to sell COVID-19 vaccines it makes in cooperation with Pfizer in Taiwan was broken in January after BioNTech officials demanded that any reference to Taiwan as an independent country be removed from the notice, the minister said on Thursday. Taiwan health. Reuters reportedthat Chen Shih-chung made the claim at a daily news conference, explaining that the government had offered to change the references from “our country” to “Taiwan” in the official Chinese-language sales announcement, but was rejected. “BioNTech suddenly sent a letter, saying that they strongly recommend us to change the word ‘our country’ to the Chinese version of the press release,” Chen told reporters. One week later, after the government agreed to edit the wording, BioNTech canceled the deal, citing a “reassessment of the global supply of vaccines and regulated timelines” for production. “It’s clear to me that the contract was over,” Chen said, adding that “the problem was something outside the contract,” according to Reuters. BioNTech declined to comment to Reuters and did not immediately respond to a question from The Hill. The State Department, which has been embroiled in an ongoing war of words with Beijing over the issue of Taiwanese sovereignty, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the situation. China has put increasing pressure on Western entities including companies, media figures and others to recognize Taiwan as part of Chinese territory, a claim held by Beijing despite Taiwan’s own claims to self-government. The United States has maintained support for the Taiwanese government and conducted naval exercises of freedom of movement around the island in recent months, but has refused to declare direct military support for the island in the event of a Chinese military takeover.







