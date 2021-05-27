Shots fired in the air at the Assam-Nagaland border. Mariani MLA says he was targeted | Latest India News





Guwahati: Unidentified criminals, suspected of being from Nagaland, shot at Assam lawmaker Rupjyoti Kurmi on Thursday when he went to see allegations that some people from Nagaland had trespassed on the ground along the Assam-Nagaland border. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed shock at the incident and directed the special DGP, Assam Police, GP Singh, to visit the site and conduct a comprehensive investigation. Rupjyoti Kurmi, MLA Congress from Mariani in Jorhat district which also borders Nagaland, said the incident happened when he was visiting the forest reserve area of ​​Disoi Valley, located about 5km from Mariani town. I had received information a few days ago that people from Nagaland had trespassed in an area which falls within my constituency. When I visited the site on Thursday with locals and some police personnel, there was unprovoked fire on us from the other side, Kurmi said. More than 20 bullets were fired at us and my staff security officers and the police officers who accompanied me retaliated in self-defense. Thankfully no one was hurt. “I urge the state government to take the issue seriously and remove the violation from Assam land,” he added. Police said the situation was under control and additional security personnel were deployed in the area. Jorhat police chief Ankur Jain said he visited the area Wednesday to see the situation. The day before, forest staff went there and uprooted some betel nut trees planted in the area. The area is a disputed territory between the two states, Jain said. Jain said local police personnel had asked lawmaker Rupjyoti Kurmi to avoid visiting the area but the Mariani MLA went ahead. He was accompanied by locals including minors in violation of Covid-19 restrictions in the country. The presence of a large number of people and security contingent in the disputed territory seems to have provoked a backlash. While the area is controversial, people on the Nagaland side may be concerned seeing the crowd and police on the ground. Shots were fired into the air by Nagaland with muzzle-loading rifles to scare Assam residents. Our security personnel also retaliated by firing empty. No one was injured in the incident, Jain said. Jorhat district authorities are in contact with their counterparts in Nagaland Mokokchung district to ensure the situation does not get out of control. It is unfortunate that a representative elected by Assam was shot by Naga perpetrators when he went to inspect the place where the violation took place. The Assam government should conduct a full investigation and ensure that all violations by Assam are removed, said Congress legislative party leader Debabrata Saikia.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos