How the pandemic pushed women into poverty

Reduced revenues during the pandemic have led to the discontinuation or gradual replacement of favorite feminine hygiene products, especially sanitary pads

In recent years, Bangladesh has taken important steps in enabling hygienic menstrual management practice among younger women and girls in Bangladesh.

However, the pandemic has caused many people to lose their sources of income. As a result, many women and girls have had no choice but to return to unhygienic clothes because buying period products has become a burden on their monthly budget.

Especially for low-income people caught up in the income crisis, buying hygiene period products has become more than a luxury at a time when families are trying to put food on the table.

One such woman is Rahima. She gave up using sanitary napkins when the blockage began last year and her husband lost a significant portion of the income he earned while working in Gazipur.

Moreover, Rahima was experiencing excessive bleeding after she stopped using the oral contraceptive pill. She still managed to buy her daughter sanitary pads, but to cut costs, she turned to using rags and tissue paper to manage her periods.

Kajal, a garment factory worker in Mirpur, had been dealing with similar problems but was getting sanitary pads on credit from an NGO.

She has not received any salary since the blockade began in 2020. The family of five has been struggling financially and is behind on a two-month lease.

Kajal is a young woman who educated herself about menstrual hygiene but without her salary she has no way to buy sanitation to manage her menstruation every month.

According to a study conducted by WaterAid Bangladesh in July 2020, entitled “Hygiene Messages and Practices in Rapidly Assessing the Effectiveness and Sustainability of Covid-19”, one of the main effects of the blockage was a drop in income for many categories of workers.

Most severely affected were low-income workers from urban communities, especially daily wage workers and ready-made garment workers. The reduced income has led to a gradual discontinuation or replacement of favorite feminine hygiene products, especially sanitary pads, causing unwanted stress and anxiety among many women, the report added.

Finding a lasting solution

Hasin Jahan, the country director of WaterAid Bangladesh, told the Dhaka Tribune that research by the organization shows that many women were pushed into period poverty after the pandemic had dealt a direct blow to their financial situation.

“Unfortunately, the products of the period are still considered a luxury product, not a necessity. “Many families have cut their budgets on period products and returned to using unhygienic clothes,” she told the correspondent.

Durable period products like silicone cups and eco-pads could be a solution, she said. However, these products are not available everywhere and many women do not feel uncomfortable using a new period product.

“Take the example of a period cup. “There has not been enough research on these types of products in Bangladesh,” she said.

Exemption of period products from VAT and taxation could be a valuable solution in combating period poverty, she added.

Menstrual products are one of the most taxed products worldwide. Bangladesh is no different. There have been calls around the world to abolish the so-called “period tax” because it unfairly burdens women financially. A person has to pay 15% VAT and tax on sanitary pads.

“People from low-income communities are already trying to achieve their goals. “If the price of sanitary napkins falls, they may be able to buy products of the hygienic period,” said Hasin.

Schools and educational institutions have been closed for more than a year and this has created another challenge for young girls, Hasin thinks.

There is a cultural stigma attached to buying period products or talking about it in front of every man. Young girls often avoid looking for their fathers, brothers or male members to get them products of the period as it is a long taboo in this society to talk about menstruation with a male family member.

Since mostly male family members go shopping for groceries and other essentials, period products never get on the grocery list.

“Young girls usually buy their products from the period when they return from school. “Now that schools and educational institutions are closed, they can go back to the old clothes as they are usable and do not have to go out to buy them,” Hasin said.

Nahid Dipa, a menstrual hygiene activist and founder of the Mumble Social Innovation Laboratory, told Dhaka Tribune: “If a family has a woman of childbearing age, administering menstrual hygiene products is their responsibility.

“Some families are lucky enough to collect food items from the government or volunteer groups, but period products are not considered a basic need.”

She thinks it is time to find a lasting solution to this issue.

“Menstrual cups can be one of the options, as they can be used again for at least five years. It is a small investment to save money and can be beneficial for lower income people in this pandemic, “she added.