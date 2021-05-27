YouTuber was arrested for tying balloons to the dog and sending it into the air





Social media is full of people doing wild things for views, however an Indian YouTuber has taken this too far by tying helium balloons to his pet dog, and sending him swimming in the air. In the now-deleted footage, Gaurav Sharma, who has over four million subscribers, can be seen fixing his Pomeranian ‘Dollar’ dog on a large pastel-colored balloon. The terrified animal then floats in the air before colliding with a nearby balcony as it watches a masked woman. The 32-year-old from New Delhi was detained under animal cruelty laws after performing the stunt on May 21st. Sharma later released another video on YouTube apologizing. He said: “I admit my mistake, but I personally had taken all the safety precautions before flying with the video. “I love my pet like my child. It was the wrong content that was extinguished. I’m also a pet lover. I was impressed by watching some videos from outside. “I apologize for that and I will appeal to everyone who watches not to be influenced by my video.” South Delhi Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) Atul Kumar Thakur issued a statement saying they had received a complaint from People For Animals. He said: “We have registered an FIR under the sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Animal Cruelty Prevention Act. The accused, a resident of Panchsheel Vihar in Malviya Nagar, was arrested, but was released later Thursday evening, as it is a criminal offense. “He told us he was a YouTuber and made the video for his channel.” However, if you would prefer to learn about dogs acting on their own with their own desire in a safe environment, you can enjoy this video of a golden retriever who barricaded himself in the bathroom. In images posted on TikTok by @goldenlarrydavid, the dog refuses to leave the room, before pushing the door to close its irritated owners. In another clip, when a woman decided to tell her dog a story that included all of his favorite words, the animal had a hilarious reaction. TikTok user @leniiitas, known as Lenita, shared the footage on her gorgeous Zeus dog app. In the clip she is filming the animal and an automated voice says, “Using all my dogs favorite words in a story.” She then lists the words, in the text superimposed on the video, which are: “Walk, Park, Protect, Good Boy, Handsome, I Love You, Snack”. When she tells the dog a tale using all these words repeatedly, the pet looks quite crested, before much is done for her to endure and he lets her bark.

