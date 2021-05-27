Architects plan the second tallest tower in the world in Russia





A Scottish architecture firm has released plans for the second longest skyscraper in the world to be built St. Petersburg , Russia. The Lakhta II Center will stand at 703 meters (2,306 feet), while the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, measures 828 meters (2,717 feet), according to a press release by Kettle Collective architects. However, the planned skyscraper will house the world’s busiest floor and viewing gallery at 590 meters (1,936 meters). By comparison, the second tallest building at the moment is the Shanghai Tower, at 632 meters (2,073 feet). Shard in London measures 310 meters (1,017 feet). The Lakhta II Center will be located on the outskirts of St. Petersburg near the original Lakhta Center, which is the tallest building in Europe at 462 meters (1,516 feet) tall and houses the headquarters of the energy company Gazprom. The planned tower will stand on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, Russia. Credit: Courtesy of KettleCollective Tony Kettle is the project leader in the project and also designed the Lakhta Center during his time at the architectural firm RMJM. “The new Lakhta Center will be a sustainable design model for high-end global projects,” Kettle said in a press release. “It will have the best low-energy class model and a mix of uses that will create a vertical atrium space with a vibrant center as the heart for this new business circle.” Lakhta II Center will have office space, accommodation and relaxation space over 150 floors. 1/13 An artist’s impression of the Lakhta Center. Credit: Lakhta Center “The design is both aesthetic and functional as it will significantly reduce wind forces that will affect the structure, in turn reducing the size of structural elements required inside the building,” Kettle added. “This is an extremely important partnership for our studio and has come at a time of considerable global challenge, not just for the Kettle Collective but for our industry as we drive the impact of the pandemic,” said Kettle managing director Colin Bone. The original Lakhta Center was the first “supertall” building in St. Petersburg (one 300 meters or higher in size). The structure is now the northernmost skyscraper in the world, according to its developers. The 87-story tower rotates 90 degrees from the foundation to the top, like a winding needle. This makes it one of the longest examples in the world of a “twisted” skyscraper design.

