Delhi Supreme Court says it cannot be biased in providing amphotericin B

Black Mushroom Drugs: Delhi Government Adviser Says 300 More Bottles Assigned to State (File)
New Delhi:
The Supreme Court in Delhi on Thursday said that every patient has the right to life and to live with dignity and that he can not prioritize some over others in providing medicines to treat Black Fungus, mainly affecting those who have recovered or recovered from COVID-19.
The court said it was certain that a patient’s granddaughter, who was seeking guidance from the government and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to provide him with a sufficient number of Amphotericin B bottles, was not seeking any preferential treatment over other patients. .
“Since the applicant is now involved in the established system for prescribing drugs for the treatment of Black Fungi, we hope that further allocation will be made by doing the same for other patients at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital,” a jeweler said. Judges Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh.
Lawyer Iqra Khalid, the granddaughter of the 80-year-old patient, informed the court that while they missed a dose of injection on May 23 when it was not available, the infection spread to the orbit and sinus and the two bones had to be removed. Prior to this procedure, he had undergone two surgeries due to infection.
She said the patient has the right to life and to live with dignity and the state cannot deny it just because it is unable to import medicines that are already in short supply in the country.
To this, the jeweler said, “Surely this right is there, we are not denying it and he should be given this right. But our order will not give him any privilege. We are sure that nor will you seek or wait for any preference over others. “
The petition, filed through lawyer Rohit Sharma, said the patient’s condition is life-threatening and if the prescribed dosage is not administered, he is almost certain he will lose his life.
Ms. Khalid told the court that with the intervention of central and Delhi government advisers, they were able to provide a certain number of bottles to patients, but they demand more.
During the hearing, senior lawyer Rahul Mehra, who represents the Delhi government, said another 300 bottles have been allocated to the state by the Center and they will receive them today or tomorrow.
He said that there are currently 613 cases of Mucormycosis in Delhi and 80 of them are in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital which is not updating the details of patients in the government, without which it would not be able to provide complete data at the Center and in turns could not provide the necessary bottles.
However, senior attorney Ashish Mohan, who represents the hospital, said the system that requires hospitals to set records has been in place since Wednesday and they are adhering to them and giving details.
The court listed the case for further consideration on June 1st.
