The little doctors cancel their agitation

Elderly and young resident physicians who abstained from elective duties at government hospitals across the State on Wednesday and Thursday’s emergencies stopped their anxiety overnight. The strike was called off after the government issued an order increasing the elderly residents’ pension by 15%, from 70,000 to 85,500 per month with effect from 1 January last year. However, doctors had demanded the increase from January 2020. The boycott of emergencies by doctors did not have much impact as the government had already made alternative arrangements in all hospitals. As it called off the strike, the Telagnana Young Doctors Association issued a press release saying the riot was withdrawn given the current health crisis emerging from COVID despite the government not fully accepting all of their demands. The association thanked the Prime Minister and the Department of Health for addressing the increase in scholarships for interns, postgraduate students and senior residents and also the designation of beds for doctors and their NIMS family members here. On Wednesday, the Prime Minister assured that elderly residents will receive a 15% increase in scholarships. He had asked them to resume duties keeping in mind public health. Representatives of T-JUDA held discussions with the Secretary (Health) SAM Rizvi and the Director of Medical Education Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy on Wednesday evening, but they were not final. They had another round of talks with the Secretary of Health on Thursday. The only issue that has not been fully addressed is regarding the payment of former gratuities by the State government to health care workers (HCW) martyred in the fight against COVID. Health officials gave us verbal assurances that a proposal for an alternative to the former gratia would be taken before the Prime Minister for a decision. We hope the issue will be addressed as soon as possible by honoring the martyred HCWs and supporting their dependents, the association said as it stopped the strike. The little doctors started reporting on regular assignments as of Thursday night.

