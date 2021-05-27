General practitioners warn that they are being overwhelmed by the tsunami of patients





In March, GPs saw a record number of patients, with 14.7 million appointments the highest monthly figure since statistics began to be recorded in 2017. Prof Marshall said many doctors were now trying to deal with a large number of patients whose health had deteriorated during the virus crisis, saying on Radio 4’s Today program: “This is reaching the scale of a crisis for many practices in it. the whole country. “ He said “what we have we have is a very important crisis at the top of the long-term problem”, underlining a failure to recruit and retain enough GPs, despite repeated promises by the Government. “Patients present all sorts of conditions, some conditions that people have kept to the problem over the pandemic because they did not want to charge the NHS, or they did not want to be exposed to the risk of infection,” he said. Those with groin or knee pain may need to refer to orthopedic surgery for treatment which was now more urgent, he suggested, while “relatively stable” patients with long-term conditions had worsened without seeing a doctor. In many cases, GPs were seeing some patients “who are really quite sick” as they waited to seek care because they wanted to protect the NHS. Dr Dean Eggitt, a doctor based in Doncaster, said: “We have almost a tsunami of patients coming to us, it feels like the river has flooded the shores. “It just keeps coming and going and coming in this massive, endless wave of patients, who are all sick and in need of help and input. They are sick, they are complex and we have very little room to go.” “I would not like to be my patient now.” In total, 31 million fewer primary care appointments were reserved between April 2020 and March 2021 compared to the previous 12 months of a drop from 310 million to 279 million, the report shows. Prof Marshall said there were already too few GPs to see patients before the pandemic, with some trying to see 50 or 60 patients a day. “I would not like to see the general practitioner at the end of a 12-hour day and be the 50th or 60th patient,” he added, suggesting that stress had caused the total number of general practitioners to generally choose to work part-time or retire early. Prior to the pandemic, the survey of practicing physicians found that only one in 20 intended to become a full-time general practitioner. An NHS spokesman said: “GPs have worked hard to provide appointments for those in need throughout the pandemic, with more than 28 million delivered in March this year, in line with pre-pandemic levels. at the same time as the largest and fastest vaccination program in NHS history is released, providing life protection for millions of people. “

