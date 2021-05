Profit set before safety in cable car disaster in Italy, prosecutors say

ROME (Reuters) – Three men arrested in a cable car crash that killed 14 people in northern Italy knew they had technical problems with the cabins, but kept them running for financial reasons, prosecutors said in a lawsuit. Photograph Photograph: An injured cable car is seen after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021. ALPINE RESCUE SERVICE / Material through REUTERS The cableway connecting the northern city of Stress, on the shores of Lake Maggiore, to nearby Mount Mottarone sank to the ground on Sunday after a lead cable snapped, killing everyone on board except a five-year-old Israeli boy. The owner of the cable car company and two employees were aware that the system was not working properly and deliberately placed a fork-shaped clamp on the emergency brakes to prevent them from kicking constantly, prosecutors said. The charges are extremely serious because of the deliberate intent to circumvent the security system for profit, not fully complying with basic security rules, said the restraining order drafted by prosecutors and seen by Reuters. Lawyers for the three men contacted by Reuters made no immediate comment. Prosecutors write that one of the three men had agreed to deactivate the brakes in agreement with the other two suspects in order to prevent the obligation to close the popular elevator. They have chosen to risk other people’s lives for their own benefit, Chief Prosecutor Olimpia Bossi said in an interview with La Stampa newspaper. She added that investigators still did not know why the lead cable was broken. The cable car was closed for most of the year due to curbs restricting the spread of the coronavirus. The service only resumed last month, but prosecutors believe the technical problems appeared almost immediately, meaning the brakes could have been deactivated for several weeks. The first burials of some of the victims took place in Italy and Israel on Thursday. The bodies of five Israeli victims – a young couple, their child and their grandparents – were sent home on Wednesday. The couple’s eldest child – the only survivor of the disaster – is still in hospital and is responding to treatment, his doctors said. Reporting by Angelo Amante; Edited by Toby Chopra

