The retired head of SSMPD says thanks to the community

22 seconds ago

As his career approaches his retirement on the horizon, Sault Ste. Police Chief Marie John Riley reflects on the past 11 years of his position.

Riley took over as police chief in February 2011. Riley came to town from Center Line, Michigan, where he retired as a public safety officer after 20 years of service. He returned as chief where he served in that capacity for three years after a two-year Saturday, during which he worked with St. Louis. Clair County as a bailiff and as a project leader at Baker College. Riley has a bachelor’s degree in public safety administration from Baker College.

Police officers face many unusual and difficult situations throughout their careers, even at the administrative level, Riley said. For the most part, we are responsive to the circumstances presented before us; however, we need to be as prepared as possible to respond to the situation. The recent pandemic was probably the best example. This was, and still is, an ever-changing event that has lasted for a long time. The department faced this challenge while continuing to provide the professional service expected of the community.

Police Chief John Riley pictured with police officers Sault Jake Nicholson, Marcel Coullard and Shane Hill. Officers collected Unit Comments from the Chief for their actions on October 15, 2017, for the release of two individuals trapped in the basement of a burning house.

Riley and his wife are currently in the process of selling their home and will eventually go overseas for warm weather. Once they move into a new home, the couple will travel between their three children and two grandchildren, one child located in the lower part of the state and the other two overseas. Riley said road trips around the country will be included in his travels.

