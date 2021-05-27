The retired head of SSMPD says thanks to the community

As his career approaches his retirement on the horizon, Sault Ste. Police Chief Marie John Riley reflects on the past 11 years of his position.

Riley took over as police chief in February 2011. Riley came to town from Center Line, Michigan, where he retired as a public safety officer after 20 years of service. He returned as chief where he served in that capacity for three years after a two-year Saturday, during which he worked with St. Louis. Clair County as a bailiff and as a project leader at Baker College. Riley has a bachelor’s degree in public safety administration from Baker College.

Police officers face many unusual and difficult situations throughout their careers, even at the administrative level, Riley said. For the most part, we are responsive to the circumstances presented before us; however, we need to be as prepared as possible to respond to the situation. The recent pandemic was probably the best example. This was, and still is, an ever-changing event that has lasted for a long time. The department faced this challenge while continuing to provide the professional service expected of the community.

Riley and his wife are currently in the process of selling their home and will eventually go overseas for warm weather. Once they move into a new home, the couple will travel between their three children and two grandchildren, one child located in the lower part of the state and the other two overseas. Riley said road trips around the country will be included in his travels.

While there were some individual events I will always remember, the most important was when I was with Center Line as a detective sergeant, Riley said. I have completed a nine year investigation into the cold case murder that resulted in a conviction of the defendant. When I started my part of the investigation, I made a promise to the victim’s mother that I would do everything I could to find the person responsible for her son’s murder and bring that person to justice. I was very happy to be able to keep that family promise.

Riley acknowledged that last year has been difficult in terms of trusting relationships between police agencies and the public in the county. When Riley first began his career in law enforcement, he believed that the public should have confidence that their police officers would perform their duties in a professional and fair manner. Riley also believed that police officers should gain that trust from the public by not abusing the authority given to them while protecting citizens.

When he came to Sault, Riley saw a town supporting the police and their officers caring for the safety of their community. Riley said the department has worked every day to maintain that relationship of mutual respect and he believes the city has not tried the issues that the larger communities have over the past year.

Riley said the citizens of Sault Ste. Marie can be proud of the way different views are freely expressed, without their disruptive actions for others in the community.

The retired boss has some tips for those just starting out in law enforcement.

A huge responsibility is given to new officers as they begin their careers, Riley said. While they have been given the authority to maintain peace in their community, they should do so without abusing their position. There are many traits that an individual needs to successfully perform his tasks.

Such features, Riley said, include:

respect An officer must respect the public, whom they serve every day. This includes acknowledging that they will deal with individuals with different social views and backgrounds, while doing what is required through laws and ordinances to maintain the peace and security of the community as a whole without prejudice.

Integrity. Officers must enter the profession with integrity to perform their duties honestly, with honor and with strong ethical principles to do what is right at all times. They must accept responsibility for their actions, right and wrong.

Proud. When properly implemented, officers can be proud of the work they do if they perform their duties that best reflect on themselves, their department and the community.

Riley’s last day with the police department is Friday.

Chief Bierling will begin his term with the city on Tuesday, Riley said. He is coming to a community that is very supportive of his police department and a diligent employee department that has strong ties to citizens. It is a newer department with officers willing to move forward in many new aspects of law enforcement. I wish him the best of luck and success.

The most rewarding part of Rileys career has been people going through very difficult times in their lives, whether they were personal tragedies, victims of criminal activity or simply being available to someone who had to speak.

The smallest reward for Riley would be the inability to successfully resolve an incident for the victim. Riley said police work is not as you see it on television and that investigations do not end in 30 minutes. And, despite the best efforts of the officers, not all cases result in closure.

Riley thanked the city of Sault Ste. Marie for giving her the opportunity to be her police chief for the past 10 years and said he enjoyed his time here, both professionally and personally.

I would especially like to thank the diligent men and women of the police department, Riley said. I have never worked with a group of officers more dedicated than you. While our tasks may have changed, we have worked together as an efficient team. Your professionalism and dedication to this city have made my job as an administrator much easier. I urge every officer to be confident and good luck with your career.

Manger City Brian Chapman publicly thanked Riley, along with several other staff members, for his service during a May 17 city committee meeting.

