US farmers view UK-Australia Brexit deal as ‘template’





FARMERS in the United States are closely watching the UK-Australia trade deal as a “model” for a future deal.

The UK Government is close to finalizing an agreement that would eliminate tariffs on Australian beef, lamb and other food products for 10-15 years.

However, the SNP has criticized the deal, saying it would hit Scottish and rural Wales farmers hardest, and there are concerns that food safety standards could be lowered as a result of the deal. And now, House of Politics has reported that a large agricultural group in the US is following trade negotiations very closely. READ MORE: Tory government deal in Australia compared to Highland Clearances Dave Salmonsen, senior director of congressional relations at the American Federation of Farm Bureaus, confirmed that the industry in the US is keeping records of how it is developing. He said: “Each trade agreement is a model or affects the other agreement, so we will look closely to see what comes out of this.” Salmonsen said the organization, which represents 5.8 million farmers across the US, was “looking forward to seeing” the deal completed and reiterated previous warnings to US industry that a trade deal with the UK would depend on standards. food – which are completely different in the US and Australia than in Europe. Salmonsen added: “Everyone will look closely at how standards are handled in the UK agreement with Australia. “Whether beef, poultry or pork, they will have to find a way to address these issues and pass them on to negotiations to move forward. We hope the standards are harmonized or treated as equivalent – there are different approaches that you can use. “Tariff removal is important if you want to open trade, but there is also the issue of standards, which is an ongoing issue between the US and the UK – especially for meat products. READ MORE: Boris Johnson Brexit deal with Australia will ‘force Scottish farmers to leave the land’ “What we’re looking for is to see how far the UK is ready to go. “The 47 years that the UK has been in the EU and followed EU restrictive standards for meat imports – how many of them will be continued by the UK government?” This comes as SNP MP Drew Hendry accused the UK government of “not listening” to farmers as they plowed forward with the deal in the House of Commons yesterday. Commenting on the news that U.S. farmers are watching the deal closely, Hendry said it was “further cause for concern.” He said: “This speaks volumes about the Tories’ attitude towards Scotland and its key sectors that they are pushing forward with an agreement that would lower the price and standards of Scottish beef and lamb – which endangers the livelihoods of Scottish farmers and harvesters. “Scotland’s interests are once again being thrown under the Brexit bus, which, according to the British government’s own statistics, will have virtually no overall benefit to the UK economy. “Furthermore, there is already eye on the Australian Trade Agreement as a model for the US agreement and everything it involves, which is further cause for concern. READ MORE: Australia trade deal: Liz Truss claims UK farmers have nothing to fear “We all want more trade, but this deal fails Scotland again. It would be nice to sell more Whiskey but not sacrificing our agricultural industry. Westminster has never considered the effect on vital Scottish sectors and continues to ignore Voices. of Scottish business or consider the impacts on our very diverse communities. “The SNP will continue to come out for Scottish agriculture, but the only way to really protect it is for Scotland to become an independent country with full powers to protect and promote Scotland’s interests.”







