India witnesses drop in second wave of Covid-19 issues: Govt

India is witnessing a decline in the second wave of COVID-19 and we hope it will continue even when restrictions are relaxed gently, systematically and carefully, the government said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, NITI Aayog (Health) member VK Paul said the country continues to record second-wave stabilization in most parts, both in the number of cases and the degree of positivity, and despite consistent coverage and high test which is soothing.

We are achieving this in the face of very significant constraints in most states in addition to other means and operations, including proper COVID testing and conduct and vaccination efforts. However, it is reassuring that we are in the fall of the second wave and hope and believe that it will continue even when the restrictions are opened gently, systematically and carefully, he said.

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases has been recorded in India for the past 20 days, with 24 states witnessing a decline in active cases since last week.

He also said that while COVID-19 testing has increased manifold, a steady decline in the weekly COVID-19 positivity rate has been seen since the last three weeks.

Paul said the vaccination rate should increase in July.

We have a total of 51.6 crore doses, a large portion of which is available and should be used efficiently even as we build our efforts to build up our reserves in the time to come. I would like to state that Bharat Biotech which started with 90 lakh capacity is growing and is within our expectation that it can reach ten times the production level at 10 crore per month in the coming months, he said.

Paul said similarly the India Serum Institute is also increasing vaccine production from 6.5 crore per month to 11 crore or even more in the coming months. Other vaccines in the pipeline are also moving close to boosting supplies such as Sputnik, Zydus and Genova vaccines so steady progress is being made.

We are also turning to international manufacturers, in particular Pfizer, for making vaccines available now that they have shown interest and show the possibility of the vaccine being saved for India, he said.

The official said the government has made considerable efforts to contact foreign manufacturers and also making continuous relentless efforts to increase production and supply of products in India vaccines.

He also noted that any significant side effects are unlikely to occur if the second dose of another COVID-19 vaccine is administered, but reaching a consensus on this will require more consideration and understanding.

He clarified, however, that both doses administered to an individual should be of the same vaccine as in the existing protocol.

If there is a need for antigen testing after vaccination as tests in some people who have taken both doses did not show antibodies in their bodies, Paul said there is no need for an antibody test after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Antibodies are just a measure of immunity. Perhaps in the medium and long term, it is the cell-mediated immune response that is most critical and important. The presence of antibodies is only a measure. Antibodies also decrease over time and they also come not only specific to vaccines but also based on individual predilections.

So when vaccines are administered on a large scale as a major public health response, an effort is being made to create a general situation so that as a community and individually we can protect ourselves. But individually we are not 100 percent protected, he said.

Paul said in a vaccination campaign where we want to immunize everyone against a particular disease, take two doses. If a booster dose is needed it will be indicated. There are studies going on … The Covaxin test is going on … whether it should be taken after six months or not.

Regarding Pfizer seeking redress, Paul said, “Yes we are committed to Pfizer and they have shown the availability of a certain amount of vaccine in the coming months, probably starting in July and we are seeing what their expectations are. from the government and they are looking at what our expectations are of them.

They have sought redress for all nations, including the country of origin. We are considering this request and will make a decision in the greater interest of the people and for the merits. That is under discussion and there is no decision so far, Paul said.

In response to a question, Paul said that it has been observed that vaccines were developed in other countries, a large proportion of those vaccines were supplied in the same country.

So the vaccine made by the US went a long way to the US and it is not surprising because when we see all the vaccine manufacturers, they also unhesitatingly offered the vaccines to our nation, he said. ai.

Paul made it clear that countries of origin have been an important priority for vaccine manufacturers.

Regarding how vaccine doses were given to Delhi, Agarwal said according to available data, Delhi was given 45.46 lakh doses by the Government of India at no cost and under direct procurement, Delhi purchased 8.17 lakhs and hospitals private have purchased 9.04 lakh and so far a total of 52.25 lakh doses have been administered.

Answering another question on the New York Times latest report on the COVID-19 tax in India, Agarwal called it completely unfounded, unsupported by any evidence.

