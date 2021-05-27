Coronavirus variant could prevent reopening of England, warns PM Johnson





LONDON (Reuters) – Britain may have to wait longer than planned before the COVID-19 restrictions were completely lifted as a first coronavirus variant found in India spreads rapidly in Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Thursday. Photograph Photograph: People walk in the Arcade Mall, amid the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), downtown Bedford, UK, May 25, 2021. REUTERS / Paul Childs Johnson had previously drafted an out-of-bounds roadmap for England, with all restrictions to be completed by June 21, but warned that the rapid spread of the variant could threaten that plan. The next steps would depend on how strong the fortifications of the countries’ vaccines against the variant were, according to the British Prime Minister. I do not see anything currently in the data to suggest that we should deviate from the roadmap, but we may have to wait, he said. The British government administers blockade restrictions for England, while the devolving authorities for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland make their own decisions. Weekly figures showed there were nearly 7,000 confirmed cases of variant B.1.617.2 in Britain, double the total in recent weeks. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told parliament a formal assessment would be made on June 14 if the restrictions could be lifted on June 21. We will do it only if it is safe, he told parliament. Later in a press conference, Hancock said that up to three-quarters of new coronavirus cases were B.1.617.2. The concern variant is thought to spread faster than the previously dominant B.1.1.7 Kent variant, although experts say vaccines still offer protection against serious diseases. On Saturday, Public Health England (PHE) said two COVID-19 vaccine shots were almost as effective against B.1.617.2 as they were against the Kent variant, which Hancock said at the time boosted his belief that restrictions would to be removed months. Asked why the reopening of the economy would be jeopardized by the option if the COVID-19 vaccines still worked against him, Hancock said not everyone had received the vaccines to which they were entitled. Hancock also said that 10% of people hospitalized with the new variant had been vaccinated twice – a sign that the vaccines work well, but not perfectly. We already knew this, but we were better able to calibrate ourselves after seeing this data, he said. We will learn more about this over the next week or two, before making an assessment. Reporting by William James and Paul Sandle; writing by Alistair Smout; edited by Elizabeth Piper / Kate Holton / Alexandra Hudson / Pravin Char

