Man charged in street rage incident in Calgary, police investigate whether he was motivated by hatred – Calgary





Calgary police have charged a man in connection with a rabid street incident and say they are investigating whether a hate-motivated bias contributed to the attack. The interaction took place at the Bow Trail Southwest near 24 Street Southwest around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday and, according to police, was captured on camera. Read more: Calgary police search for witnesses to 2 racist incidents in April Police said the victim was in a car traveling 50 / hour in an area of ​​70 km / h when the driver of a Ford F-150 started wearing lightning and blowing the horn. Police said the driver of the car braked, at the time the truck driver was driving in front of the car, stopping. The man got out of his truck and approached the car, shouting insults and hitting the car window with a fist, “police said in a press release. The story goes down the ad















1:25

Edmonton Police are investigating the alleged racially motivated road rage incident





Edmonton Police Investigate Alleged Road Rage Incident April 28, 2021

After returning to his truck, police allege that the man backed the vehicle against the flow of traffic and positioned it behind the car as he continued to shout from his window. Trends Ontario reports more than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Boris Johnson considered being injected with COVID-19 on live TV: former councilor The driver of the car tried to leave, but police said the truck driver pulled back once more in front of his vehicle and stopped, blocking the road. The truck driver got out of his vehicle and again started hitting the windshield while continuing to shout insults, vague threats and derogatory comments, police said. The man then called the driver of the car a terrorist and stated that he had a picture of Allah and Muhammad in his truck, before tearing the windshield of the car. Police said the truck driver then returned to his vehicle and drove away. The story goes down the ad Read more: Calgary Police Investigate Hate Crime Behind Swastika, With N-Paint Spray On Trail, Fences Investigators used video of the incident to identify the driver. Officers located 27-year-old Alex John Hudson at his home and charged him with misconduct in a vehicle. Hudson is scheduled to appear in court on July 7.















2:22

The father of the girl burned in the anger incident on Calgary Street speaks





The father of the girl burned in the anger incident on Calgary Street speaks on August 27, 2020

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident. Although the initial altercation is believed to have resulted from a rabid street incident, we are investigating whether hate-motivated prejudice contributed to the ongoing interaction, a press release said. Hate-motivated crimes are known crimes, such as assault, theft, vandalism or any other crime, where the perpetrator is motivated by prejudice, prejudice or hatred based on one of the victim’s nine personal characteristics. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







