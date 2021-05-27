6 cases of COVID-19 variant B.1.617, first discovered in India, are now found in Oregon





The Oregon Health Authority has identified the first six cases of B.1.617 – the highly transmitted variant COVID-19 that devastated India this spring – within Borders of Oregons. Public health officials first reported two cases of one of the subtypes of variants – B.1.617.2 – on 12 May, followed by two other cases on 19 May and two other cases Wednesday Health Authority spokesman Tim Heider said Wednesday that at least one of the cases was discovered in someone who traveled internationally recently. Scientists are concerned about B.1.617 and its subtypes because they mainly doubt its responsibility for pushing India to its highest weekly case and the number of deaths in the world in recent weeks. One study found that it could be up to 50% more contagious than variant B.1.1.7, which is thought to be up to 50% more contagious than the type that had dominated cases in the United States until March, when B.1.1.7 took over. Oregon officials say B.1.1.7 is partly responsible for Oregon’s fourth increase in coronavirus cases in March and April. But B.1.617 only constitutes less than 1.5% of cases in the US since the beginning of May, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, B.1.1.7 covers about 70% of cases nationwide and 60% in Oregon. Oregon and the nation, however, are identifying only a handful of variants currently circulating among the population because individual states analyze so few positive examples of evidence. Oregon does much better than most – analyzing close to 4% of COVID-19 positive samples for variants, placing it seventh in the country. It is possible, however, that there have been more than six cases of B.1.617 in Oregon because the vast majority of samples are not analyzed. There is good news in all of this: A study of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by British public health officials found that the vaccine was 88% effective in preventing the symptomatic disease caused by B.1.617 in fully vaccinated people. About 40% of the US population is fully vaccinated, compared to 3% in India. Coronavirus in Oregon: latest news | Direct map tracker |Text alerts | Newspaper – Aimee Green; [email protected]; @ o_aimee

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos