Calgary mayoral candidate threatens healthcare workers arrested in Edmonton





Police again arrested a mayoral candidate in Calgary who is already facing charges related to COVID-19-related health restrictions violations as well as a restraining order after threatening to arm himself and go to the homes of health workers. Early Wednesday morning, Edmonton police arrested Kevin J. Johnston, who also faces other charges in Alberta, as well as charges of assault and hate crimes in BC and Ontario. He was wanted on a Criminal Code order for causing a nuisance and breach of the Queen’s Court order, according to Calgary police. The second violation was for participating in an illegal public gathering. Calgary Police said in a statement that the latest allegations are related to an incident that occurred Saturday at the CORE Shopping Mall in downtown Calgary. LOOK | Watch the arrest in the video below The Calgary mayoral candidate, who is already charged with violating COVID-19-related health restrictions as well as a restraining order, was taken into custody on May 26. (Video: Caino Wind / Facebook) 0:14 Police said many store employees reported that they were concerned about their safety after they had confrontations with Johnston that day. Johnston allegedly entered stores in the mall without wearing a mask. When asked to wear one, he became verbally abusive with employees, police said in the statement. Johnston would leave the stores, then return with more people and continue to engage employees verbally while broadcasting the incident live, police said. Many of the store employees included young people who “were either working alone or with another person and feared for their safety as a result of confrontation by the group,” police said. Police are continuing to investigate the actions of people who were with Johnston during the alleged verbal abuse. Past quarrels Johnston, who has a history of belligerent and racist behavior, has said he is willing to arm himself and go to the homes of health officials to arrest those who have taken enforcement action. He is currently bound by a restraining order requested by Alberta Health Services, prohibiting him from obstructing or interfering with Alberta Health Services employees. There was concern about the fact that as a mayoral candidate, Johnston could obtain voter lists with the names and addresses of all eligible voters in Calgary. The controversy resulted in the city deciding not to share the lists with any candidate. Johnston was arrested by Calgary police on May 8 after he promoted and attended three large rallies against pandemic-related health restrictions. He has already been accused of persistently refusing to comply with public health restrictions and organizing events while encouraging others to break the rules as well. His hearing will take place on June 16.

