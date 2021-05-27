The cryptocurrency mine a surprise revelation for the police





When officers gained entry, they found a large bank with about 100 computer units (Photo by West Midlands Police) The device was plugged into a wall and was stealing thousands of pounds worth of electricity from the grid (Photo by West Midlands Police) Officers from West Midlands Police executed a drug order at an industrial unit at the Great Bridge Industrial Estate on the back of intelligence suggesting it was being used as a cannabis farm. The force said intelligence showed people visiting the unit at different times of the day, many wiring ducts and ventilation were visible, and a police drone received a substantial source of heat from above. After forcing entry into the premises on Tuesday, May 18, officers found a large bank with about 100 computer units as part of what is understood to be a Bitcoin mining operation. IT equipment was seized and Western Power investigations revealed that the power supply had been bypassed and thousands of valuable pounds had been stolen to supply the mine. When officers gained entry, they found a large bank with about 100 computer units (Photo by West Midlands Police) Sandwell Police Sergeant Jennifer Griffin said: “It certainly is not what we expected. “It had all the hallmarks of a cannabis cultivation establishment and I believe it was the only second such crypto mine we encountered in the West Midlands. “My understanding is that mining for cryptocurrencies is not illegal in itself but clearly abstracts electricity from electricity supply. “We’ve seized the equipment and will seek their permanent seizure under the Crime Revenue Act. “No one was in the unit at the time of the order and no arrests have been made, but you should investigate with the unit owner.” The device was plugged into a wall and was stealing thousands of pounds worth of electricity from the grid (Photo by West Midlands Police) The order was one of nearly 50 executed as part of County Line Intensification Week, May 17-23. The action week led to 84 arrests, substantial drug seizures and gun recovery, including a sawn shotgun and an empty pistol that turned into direct firings.

