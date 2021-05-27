Safety, Immunogenicity and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 Covid-19 Vaccine in Adolescents

Objectives, Participants and Oversight

We conducted a phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled, observer-blind trial as part of a phase 123 trial evaluating the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of BNT162b2 in healthy individuals 12 years of age or older. This report presents findings from 12- to 15-year-old participants registered in the United States, including descriptive safety comparisons between participants in that age group and those aged 16 to 25, and an assessment of non-inferiority of immunogenicity in the age group. aged 12 to 15 years with that in the group of 16 to 25 years. Data were collected within the discontinuation date, 13 March 2021.

Eligible participants were healthy or had persistent pre-existing diseases (including hepatitis B, hepatitis C, or human immunodeficiency virus infection). Persons with a previous clinical or virological diagnosis of Covid-19 or SARS-CoV-2 infection, previous coronavirus vaccination, diagnosis of an immunocompromising disorder or immunosuppression, or treatment with immunosuppressive therapy (including cytococcal systemic agents) excluded.

The ethical conduct of the trial is summarized in the Appendix, available in the full text of this article at NEJM.org. Additional trial details are provided in the protocol, available at NEJM.org. Pfizer was responsible for compiling and conducting the evidence, collecting the data, analyzing the data, interpreting the data, and writing the manuscript that was submitted. Both Pfizer and BioNTech produced the vaccine and placebo. BioNTech was the regulatory sponsor of the trial and contributed to the interpretation of the data and the handwriting. All data were available to the authors, who guarantee their accuracy and completeness and compliance with the evidence in the protocol.

procedures

Randomization was performed using a web-based interactive system. Participants were assigned a 1: 1 ratio to receive two intramuscular injections of 30 g BNT162b2 or placebo (salt) 21 days apart. For evaluation of vaccine-related immediate reactions, participants were observed in the clinic for 30 minutes after vaccination.

Safety

Safety objectives included the assessment of local and systemic reactogenicity events, which were recorded by participants in an electronic diary (e-diary) for 7 days after each dose. Unwanted adverse events (e.g., those reported by the participant without prompting the electronic diary) and severe adverse events were also recorded from receiving the first dose 1 month and 6 months after dose 2, respectively.

Immunogenicity

Immunogenicity assessments (SARS-CoV-2 serum neutralization assay and receptor binding domain) [RBD]immunoassays related to or associated with S1 IgG direct Luminex) were performed before vaccination and 1 month after dose 2, as previously described.3 The immunogenicity objective was to show non-inferiority of the immune response to BNT162b2 in 12-to-15-year-old participants compared to that in 16-to-25-year-old participants. Noninferiority was assessed among participants who had no evidence of previous SARS-CoV-2 infection using the reliable 95% interval for the mean geometric ratio of SARS-CoV-2 50% neutralizing subtitles in 12-to-15-year-old participants compared with participants 16 to 25 years 1 month after dose 2. BNT162b2 immunogenicity was assessed in participants with and without serological or virological evidence of previous SARS-CoV-2 infection. Corresponding endpoints were the mean SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing geometric mean titers at baseline (i.e., immediately before the first injection) and 1 month after dose 2 and the increase in geometric mean (GMFR) in titers from onset to 1 month after dose. 2

efficacy

The efficacy of BNT162b2 against Covid-19 confirmed with an onset of 7 or more days after dose 2 was summarized in participants who had no evidence of previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, as well as in all vaccinated participants. Oversight of potential Covid-19 cases was undertaken throughout the trial; if acute respiratory disease developed in one participant, the participant was tested for SARS-CoV-2. Methods for identifying SARS-CoV-2 infections and Covid-19 diagnoses are summarized in the Appendix.

statistical analysis

The safety population included all participants who received at least one dose of BNT162b2 or placebo. The reactogenicity subgroup included all participants 12 to 15 years of age and a subgroup of participants aged 16 to 25 years (those who received an electronic diary to record reactogenicity events). Safety endpoints are presented descriptively as ClopperPearson 95% reliable double sided calculations, percentages, and interval, with side events and severe side events described under Medical Dictionary of Regulatory Activities, version 23.1, for each group.

Immunogenicity was assessed in a random subset of participants in each age group using a simple random sampling procedure. For immunogenicity assessments, all participants in both age groups were from US countries. The 2-dose immunogenicity population that could be assessed included participants who underwent randomization and received two doses of BNT162b2 in accordance with the protocol, received dose 2 within the predetermined window (19 to 42 days after dose 1), had at least one valid immunogenicity and determinants resulted from a blood sample taken within 28 to 42 days after dose 2, and had no major protocol deviations. The non-predominance of the immune response to BNT162b2 in 12-to-15-year-old participants compared to that in 16-to-25-year-old participants was assessed based on the mean geometric ratio of SARS-CoV-2 50% neutralizing titers. A sample of 225 BNT162b2 receivers that can be evaluated (or 280 BNT162b2 receivers in general) in each age group is estimated to provide 90.8% power for the declaration of inferiority (defined as a lower limit of the 95% confidence interval for the geometric mean ratio of > 0.67). A limitation of the laboratory supply of testing a qualified viral component used for trial evaluation and clinical testing resulted in testing having fewer participants than anticipated for immunogenicity assays. Calculations of geometric mean ratios, geometric mean subtitles and GMFR are described in Appendix Appendix.

Although the formal efficacy assessment would be based on the overall results obtained in all age groups, the statistical analysis plan specified that descriptive efficacy summaries would be provided for each age group (stratification factor). Efficacy analysis for the 12 to 15 year old group was planned as a descriptive analysis because the number of cases that would occur in the age subgroups was unknown. The efficacy population that could be assessed included all eligible participants 12 to 15 years of age who underwent randomization and received two doses of BNT162b2 or placebo, received dose 2 within the preset window (19 to 42 days after dose 1), and there were no major protocol deviations. The efficacy population all available included all participants who received one or two doses. Vaccine efficacy was defined as 100 (1IRR), where IRR is the ratio of the rate of a first confirmed Covid-19 disease in the BNT162b2 group to the corresponding rate in the placebo group. ClopperPearson two-sided reliability intervals of 95% were calculated (not adjusted for multiple comparisons). Because the number of participants who reported symptoms but lacked a valid polymerase chain reaction test result was small, the data for these participants were not imputed in the analysis.