VA switches to rapid benefits for veterans asthma after 9/11, breathing problems





The Department of Veterans Affairs will establish a list of conditions thought to be related to the burning of potholes and other air quality problems experienced by veterans who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere since the Persian Gulf War. VA Secretary Denis McDonough announced Thursday that the department will begin the process of drafting rules to add chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma and sinusitis to a list of alleged diseases considered service-related. The move comes after an internal review of the VA “resulted in the recommendation to consider making new assumptions”, based on existing reports and scientific evidence, he said. Read Next: After the Snafu Senate, Christine Wormuth confirmed as the First Woman to Lead the Army “The VA is developing a holistic approach to determining the presumption of toxic exposure forward. and VA, “said McDonough. Making rules is the first step to ensuring that affected veterans have an easier time getting approval for certain conditions. McDonough said the initial list includes asthma, sinusitis and rhinitis, but more could be added as the VA receives additional information. “This is just the beginning of our efforts to help veterinarians suffering from toxic exposure. This is an ongoing and urgent process,” he said. Deciding on federal policy through rule-making is a lengthy process that in some cases can take years. McDonough promised that the VA would approach the process as an “urgent matter”. “It breaks all the hearts that we have veterans suffering. It saddens me especially that we have veterans with terminal diagnoses,” he said. Congress is considering a massive health care package for veterans with diseases caused by exposure to pollutants. Both House Chambers and Senate Veterans Affairs Committees are working on legislation that would provide health care and disability compensation for those sick from incinerators and other environmental toxins during their military service. The VA estimates that 3.5 million veterans were exposed to the burning of pits, which were across acres and used to dump waste in war zones. The department has historically claimed that science is unclear about the link between conditions such as cancer and respiration in combustion gases for months, though McDonough now says the department is looking at reports not only from the National Academy of Sciences but also across the spectrum. of research. The VA also announced Thursday that it will begin processing claims for alleged new conditions related to exposure to herbicides used in Vietnam and elsewhere in the 1960s and 1970s. McDonough said the department will implement the provisions of a law passed earlier this year that adds bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinsonism, or Parkinson-like symptoms, to the list of presumed conditions associated with Agent Orange exposure. “Many of our nation’s veterans have long waited for these benefits,” he said. “VA will not make them wait any longer.” – Patricia Kime can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @patriciakime. Similar: VA secretary seeks more veterinarian sick from burn pits to raise claims, but many are still turning away Show full article

© Copyright 2021 Military.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.

