VA will soon start processing claims for 3 new orange disease agents

The Department of Veterans Affairs will soon begin processing claims for three alleged new diseases related to herbicide exposure in Vietnam and elsewhere. It also plans to automatically review all previous allegations and denials of the terms, VA officials said on Thursday. According to VA secretary Denis McDonough, the department in the coming weeks will issue a policy to implement a law that added bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinsonism – or Parkinson-like symptoms – to the list of conditions considered related to exposure to Agent Orange. Veterans with a listed condition have an accelerated process for receiving health care and benefits from VA. Read Next: VA to speed up veterans’ asthma benefits after 9/11, breathing problems The National Defense Authorization Act, passed Jan. 1, added three conditions to the list of diseases related to exposure to Agent Orange and other defoliants used during the Vietnam War. Veterans whose claims have been approved may receive an earlier benefit entitlement date – a decision that could result in more compensation. “Many of our Nation Veterans have waited a long time for these benefits,” McDonough said. “VA will not make them wait any longer. This is absolutely the right thing to do for Veterans and their families.” The department plans to automatically review previously denied claims and will notify those veterans or their survivors by mail. According to McDonough, the benefits could extend to approximately 52,000 veterans and 6,000 surviving family members “in the first year alone.” “This means that any Vietnam veteran suffering from one of these three new conditions can now present and receive benefits and care and, in accordance with [a court ruling, Nehmer v. U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs], their survivors who previously filed and those who were denied the benefit will have their cases reviewed automatically, “he said. VA officials could not provide a timeline for adjudicating claims and securing benefits. They said the department is looking at ways to speed up claims processing and has been eliminating a large number of claims. As of this week, the backlog is 190,000 claims, up from 211,000 in January, according to McDonough. He has said veterans should file claims for illnesses they believe are service-related even if the conditions are not listed as supposedly related to the service. “Often, the absence of a presumption serves as an incentive for an individual veterinarian to come forward with her claim, which obviously speaks to a matter of trust we have in the claims process,” McDonough said in late March. “So the first thing I would say is … if [veterans] you have a claim … please come up with it “. – Patricia Kime can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @patriciakime. Similar: Innovative VA study shows how long immunity to COVID-19 vaccines can last Show full article

