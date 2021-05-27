Rwanda genocide: Macron acknowledges France’s “overwhelming” responsibility





“France did not realize that, while trying to prevent a regional conflict, or a civil war, it was in fact on the side of a genocidal regime,” Macron said Thursday after a visit to the Gisozi memorial in the Rwandan capital Kigali.

“In doing so, it adopted an overwhelming responsibility,” Macron added, in the strongest public acceptance of responsibility by a French leader to date.

This historic statement was made during Macron’s trip to Rwanda, a pivotal place in the President’s strategy to reshape France’s image in Africa.

The president of the Ibuka France survivors’ association Etienne Nsanzimana said that, “although the survivors wanted clear apologies,” French President Emmanuel Macron had “apologized in other words” at a very symbolic moment for the survivors. Dafroza Gauthier, a Rwandan genocide researcher and member of the Rwandan Civil Claimants’ Collective, told CNN she was “very disappointed” that Macron did not apologize. “He said only victims could forgive France. But how could they forgive if no one asked?” Tha Gauthier. Since the genocide, France has been accused by groups of survivors and scholars of military support of the French-speaking Hutu regime, which it saw as an essential ally in Africa, even after the massacres had begun. In 1994, over 800,000 predominantly ethnic Tutsis were killed by Hutu militias within a hundred days. Macron also vowed that “no suspected perpetrator of genocide will be able to evade justice” because “recognition of our past is also – and above all – a continuation of the work of justice.” France has been blamed for allowing suspected Hutu perpetrators to leave Rwanda and let some of them live in France, undisturbed, for years. Bringing them to justice is one of the main battles led by the Ibuka Survivors Association. A “big step forward” Macron’s acceptance was based on the conclusions of the Duclert report, an independent report commissioned by the French Presidency, which defined France’s “overwhelming responsibility” for genocide. Rwandan President Paul Kagame praised Macron’s words on Thursday, saying they “were something more valuable than forgiveness: they were the truth”. The speech was a “big step” in relations between the two countries, Kagame added. “France and Rwanda will bond much better, for the benefit of both our people,” Kagame said, even if “the relationship between the two countries will never be completely conventional.” The visit to the Kigali Gisozi monument was intended to mark a final step in normalization between France and Rwanda. But for some activists, the most important steps have not yet been taken. Jeanine Munyeshuli, a Rwandan researcher working with survivors’ associations, told CNN that “the most important thing is not what is said in the memorial, but what actions – judicial, legislative – will be done. I want it to be done. impossible for officials to minimize France ‘s involvement in genocide. “ Wipe clean colonial plaque For Macron, reconciling memories in Rwanda goes beyond just one country. From Rwanda to Algeria, the French President is making joint efforts to restore ties with the African population. “This issue of France’s involvement in Rwanda is not just about our national history or bilateral relations with Rwanda,” said an Elyse source. “It also has to do with France’s relations with the whole continent,” the Elyse source added. Shortly after his election, Macron announced that he wanted to move away from traditional French politics in Africa and move from colonial heritage, in a speech at Ouagadougou University in Burkina Faso in 2017. “I come from a generation for which colonial crimes are undeniable and are part of our history,” Macron admitted in Ouagadougou. Faced with growing anti-French sentiment on the continent, Macron has tried to “wipe a clean slate on France’s colonial and post-colonial image,” said Antoine Glaser, a journalist and expert on relations between France and African countries. But despite his efforts, “there has never been so much anti-French sentiment on the continent, among populations as between business and the diaspora,” Glaser added. Even the trip to Rwanda has not been without controversy. Some have criticized Macron for disregarding Kagame’s allegations of human rights abuses, including the silence of opposition leaders, some of whom have disappeared or been jailed. High-profile opposition leaders Victoire Ingabire and Bernard Ntaganda criticized Macron’s “silence” on Kagame’s political repression, in a statement ahead of his visit on Thursday. “It’s time for President Macron to realize that the political and economic interests he will bring to the region are not worth violating the” values ​​”of democracy, they wrote Beyond recognizing France’s involvement in the genocide, some like Franois Graner, a French scholar on the Rwandan genocide, believe the country should accept the political choices that led it to support the Rwandan genocide. “France turned a blind eye to the massacres and continued to support the Hutus simply to maintain its influence in the region,” Graner said. “And the point is that if we do not draw these critical political lessons, there is no reason why history should not repeat itself, because French politics has not changed,” he added. France’s “Visible Blindness of Tyranny.” For Cameroonian postcolonial academic Achille Mbembe, “there can be no politicized relationship between France and Africa, because what drives anti-French sentiment is French political elections.” Many of the complaints about France’s involvement in present-day Africa stem from controversial and ongoing control over the currency of the CFA Franc , is used in eight West African countries and six countries in Central Africa. Also unpopular are the frequent interventions by the French military, especially in the Sahel region, where France is fighting terrorist uprisings along with armies from Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad. Last January, the military was accused of launching airstrikes at a wedding ceremony in Mali. The French military defended itself in a press release blaming “disinformation tactics”, arguing that it was targeting “a jihadist group” and that “nothing indicated a party or a wedding”. Macron announced that the military presence would “evolve” at a news conference last February. But despite the frequent controversy, the withdrawal of troops is not on the horizon. However, Mbembe stressed that “the most important issue that angers African people, including all generations, is France’s apparent blindness to tyranny in Africa.” “I can say this … what angers people most of all is France ‘s blind support for brutal and sometimes bloody regimes in the name of stability, a false stability that populations do not seem to benefit from,” he said. Recently, Macron secured his support for stability in Chad, a key French ally in the Sahel, in a speech at the funeral of former President Deby. This presence was interpreted as support for Deby’s son’s takeover of power and military leadership. French flags were burned during the protests, according to France 24 reports. “Initially, Macron really legitimized Deby’s dynastic legacy because Chad is the basis of military strategy in the Sahel,” says Glaser, “even if he later withdrew calling for a democratic transition.” Repairing relationships and tackling anti-French sentiment on the continent will prove tricky if this strategy of closing eyes before oppression is not addressed, Mbembe explained. “I honestly think nothing else will move forward as long as this is not resolved. Everything else stems from this original sin,” he said.

This story has been updated.







