



Dreamforce, the world’s largest programming event, will take place September 21-23, 2021 across a global campus, including San Francisco, New York City, London and Paris. Millions of Salesforce Triplacers around the world will safely join in person and in a new digital experience making Dreamforce more inclusive and accessible than ever before. Dreamforce magic will continue with Dreamforce for you, providing highly personalized experiences for companies around the world. SAN FRANCISKOMA 27 May 2021Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), global leader in CRM, today announced the first ever Global Dreamforcetaking site in San Francisco and cities around the world, including New York City, London and Paris, in person and digitally from September 21-23, 2021. Over the past year, Salesforce has completely reimagined Dreamforcehosting Dreamforce all digital for you that brought Dreamforce power to Trailblazers worldwide with over 140 million views, a keynote address, personalized content and a four-day digital learning experience. Dreamforce 2021 will build on this success, bringing together innovative, inspiring and inclusive personal and digital experiences on a global campus. In Dreamforce 2021, the top priority will be health and safety. Salesforce will follow all local COVID-19 public health guidelines and, in the US, anyone who attends in person will be required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Leaders in the medical community, including world-renowned epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant, will work with Salesforce to help ensure the safety of all present. Salesforce will also work with old partner Marriott to incorporate industry best practices to create safe experiences. Dreamforce 2021 is Dreamforce’s 19th annual Salesforce experience a family reunion created to bring together all Salesforce community customers, partners, employees, students and more to learn, connect, entertain and return. For more information, please visit www.dreamforce.com. Comments on the news We were excited to bring Dreamforce back as a personal experience, and we look forward to bringing all of our Trailblazers together for a whole new experience, said Sarah Franklin, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Salesforce. Whether you join us in person or online, Dreamforce will be the most innovative and comprehensive ever another example of how, in this new digital world, we can achieve success from anywhere. Dreamforce’s return is a milestone on our path to recovery and another sign that San Francisco’s future is bright, said San Francisco Mayor London N. Breed. I am very excited about this fall when we will have congresses again at the Moscow Center, bringing more visitors to our incredible and resilient City. I want to appreciate Salesforce for always being a great partner and investing in a stronger, more vibrant San Francisco. Dreamforce’s personal presence will have a profound impact on future congressional bookings in San Francisco for 2021 and beyond, said San Francisco Travel President and CEO Joe DAlessandro. This event will show the world that San Francisco is open and on the road to recovery from the pandemic. It will be a great opportunity to present San Francisco as a major destination for meetings and conventions in the post-COVID world. We are excited to be supporting Salesforce to bring Dreamforce back to San Francisco and other cities around the world both personally and digitally to reach more people than ever before, ”said Drew Pinto, Marriott Internationals Global Revenue Officer. Channels and Planning. Salesforce has always inspired the industry with innovative and exceptional meeting experiences. Utilizing the protocols of the Marriott International meeting with Trust for Dreamforce, we hope to inspire people to reconnect and meet again. We were excited to work with Salesforce to bring Dreamforce back safely to San Francisco and other cities around the world, said Dr. Larry Brilliant. By implementing the appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols, we can create a safe and healthy environment for the Trailblazer community participating in the event. About Salesforce Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform digitally and create a 360 ° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com. Any unrelated service or feature referred to in this or other press releases or public statements is not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who buy Salesforce apps should make their purchasing decisions based on the features that are currently available. Salesforce is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the “CRM” symbol. For more information please visit https://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

