Natural Bridge Caves Celebrate International Cave & Karst Year | tidings

BRAUNFELS T NEW NEW, Texas, May 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Natural Bridge Cavesis launching a series of Discovery Days every weekend in June to instill a love of discovering and deeply appreciating the critical role of caves and karst play in the Texas and world ecosystem.
“We depend on caves and karst landscapes in ways we do not always know,” he said. Brad Wuest, President, Natural Bridge Caves. “Discovery Days allow us to share our passion for nature, discovery and adventure with our guests through a series of fun and educational celebrations.”
Every weekend in June, the team at Natural Bridge Caverns will celebrate the pillars of the International Year of the Caves and Karst (IYCK): Explore, Understand, Protect. There will be live demonstrations, entertainment and educational presentations by San Antonio Zoo Center for Conservation and Research (discussing cave criteria), International Stick Preservation, Edwards Aquifer Care, Orion Knox(one of the original natural bridge cave explorers), cave photographer Bennett Lee, and the renowned cave researcher and expedition leader Bill Steele.
To step up efforts, during June, Natural Bridge Caves is inviting guests to join them in support of the Cave Conservation Network, a national effort to save wild caves, many of which are still being explored around the world. . In fact, exploration is still taking place today in the Natural Bridge Caves.
“We have a long history of discovering and preserving the unique natural resources that are in our care. We feel blessed to have an opportunity to share this with our guests every day,” he said. Brad Wuest. “There is no better time to learn about the miracle around us.”
26495 Natural Bridge Caves Rd, Natural Bridge Caves, TX 78266
The Natural Bridge Caves is one of the leading show caves in the world. Discovered in 1960 by local cavemen, this family owned and operated the natural wonder is the largest cave in it TEXAS, packed with incredible formations and spectacular lighting that can be explored through two separate tours. Discovery toursshows the latest level illumination by illuminating massive, otherworldly formations formed by single water droplets and the slow passage of time while Hidden Passage Toursbring to light subtle and mysterious formations in every shade. Guests on earth can take part in an adventure of a different kind including one rope course, zip rails, an outdoor maze 5000 square meters, and even a “panning” interactive activity. More cave is still being discovered; the Wuest family along with their cave team are still actively exploring new areas in the massive cave. The Natural Bridge Caves are owned and operated by the Wuest family and is designated State Historic Site, National Natural Monuments, and is listed in National Register of Historic Sites.
Contact: Winter Prosapio
Phones: 512-888-6570
Email: [email protected]
