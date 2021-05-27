Viewpoint: Nuclear Risk Recalibration: Prospects

May 27, 2021

Life is a risky business. We are exposed to an endless cascade of dangers, with some being rated worse than others, writes John Lindberg of the World Nuclear Association. Since the 1970s, a considerable amount of psychological research has been devoted to understanding why we often ignore some of the statistically greatest risks (e.g., smoking, smoking) while fearing some of the smallest ( eg nuclear energy), has concluded that factors such as emotions, mental imagery, and belief are essential to how risk assessment is conducted. Few risks bring about a response as strong as radiation, especially when it comes to nuclear power, largely thanks to its invisibility, cancer-related links, and media portrayals.

John Lindberg

The reality is that nuclear has always been – and remains – an extremely safe source of energy, representing the lowest risk, most sustainable and most affordable way to generate electricity throughout the day. However, nuclear energy remains considered uniquely dangerous by a significant portion of the public. This has hampered the deployment of nuclear power worldwide. It has also, paradoxically and tragically, resulted in considerable human suffering and environmental degradation as fossil fuels have been de facto favored over nuclear, causing many millions of premature deaths due to air pollution and the mixing of the climate crisis. The detrimental effects of decades of watching nuclear hazards in isolation highlight how important it is for us to recalibrate our relationship to risk.

A first step is to create an equal playing field between all power generation technologies, ensuring that they are placed in the right perspective and context. Earlier today, the World Nuclear Association published its latest white paper – Risk Recalibration: Putting nuclear risk in context and perspective – which raises a single question: that policymakers and regulators adopt an approach to all risks in decision-making and energy-related regulations. This includes rebalancing existing regulations regarding nuclear energy and radiation, ensuring that the cost of any regulatory action – new and existing – is properly weighed against the social, environmental and economic benefits that nuclear energy provides.

Adopting an approach to all risks would be a shift in the paradigm, where we need to move away from looking only at the costs (whether economic, environmental or public health) associated with individual power plants, towards looking at costs associated with use. of a specific energy source (or its alternatives) at a social level. This would require a more holistic regulatory process, in which regulators move away from silos where specific risks are reviewed in isolation, with little attention to the broader picture. This would require greater coordination between regulators, ensuring that the risks of a particular nuclear project are weighed against the risks posed by the non-advancement of the project in question.

Equally, adopting an approach to all risks means that regulators should consider declaring when a risk is too low to be a public health concern. In the context of nuclear energy, this means moving away from the notion that the current regulatory regime promotes (i.e. that there is no safe level of radiation) and instead adopting a regulatory framework which notes, and includes, the impossibility of eradication of risks. Failure to do so will result in the continuation of redundant regulations that limit the full potential of nuclear energy and cement a continued reliance on objectively more harmful energy sources.

A key ingredient in ensuring successful nuclear hazard recalibration is public perception. Regulation and perception are closely intertwined, with ample evidence that public perception influences regulation, and vice versa. This makes recalibration more challenging as the regulatory regime around radiation suggests that radiation is somewhat dangerous, which stems from the failure to contextualize its risks. However, if regulators want to update regulations in a way that makes them less extreme and holistic, public perception is likely to make it difficult, as it will no doubt be interpreted as exposing the public to a risk that regulators said most seen that it is very dangerous. Indeed, this was very clearly seen when the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) tried to implement its Regulatory Concern policy below in the 1980s and early 1990s. The idea of ​​classifying certain materials radioactive as “Under Regulatory Concern” caused public outrage and the NRC was forced to take this first step towards a more holistic regulatory regime.

There is a lot of work to be done before we normalize radiation and nuclear power, and significant financial and intellectual investment will be needed to accomplish this. Resolving the question of perception will be crucial to unlocking the terrible potential of the atom and will require the nuclear industry to learn from its failures, draw on old practices, and begin to challenge the many myths and lies surrounding nuclear energy. The nuclear industry must acknowledge that its standard response to public concern about radiation – “give people facts and they will accept nuclear” – simply does not work, something fully proven by decades of worthwhile research. This is down to the simple fact that emotions, images, beliefs and some different heuristics and prejudices are essential in shaping our understanding of risk, not facts. Given that the past 50 years of public talk about nuclear power have been dominated by the terrifying and sensationalist discourse of the anti-nuclear lobby, it would be more surprising if people were not afraid of radiation. From a psychological perspective, it would also be fair to say that this fear is “rational”, given that the vast majority of risks are learned and associated.

The risk talk is by no means new to the nuclear industry. Indeed, we have been dealing with it since the 1960s. However, it is painfully clear that the approach adopted for risk communication has not worked. The nuclear industry has failed to incorporate the many and invaluable lessons offered by advances in social psychology and behavioral science. Nuclear power has the potential to truly revolutionize life as we know it, but in order to fulfill this transformative promise, we urgently need to reform both the way the industry communicates about nuclear risk and the way the nucleus is regulated. Today’s publication of Risk Recalibration is a first step and it provides policymakers with a starting point for an action plan on how to best deliver real atomic power around the world.

John CH Lindberg FRSA