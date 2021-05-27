MTV and Everyone Launches International LGBTQ + Photography Competition. | National News





NEW YORK – (WIRE BUSINESS) – 27 May 2021 – MTV has partnered with All out, a global movement for love and equality, at an international LGBT + photography award. The competition takes place on three topics that follow the lives and experiences of LGBT + people through the pandemic: Resistance, Support and Healing. The winners will be announced on June 28 – Pride Day. MTV and All Out have assembled a well-known jury of leading photographers from around the world to judge the competition. Those who submit can win cash prizes as well as the opportunity to have their photos displayed on Pride Day on ViacomCBS screens in Times Square, New York City, World Pride Copenhagen and exhibition spaces around the world. Not since the AIDS pandemic, the LGBT + community has been attacked and expelled to record levels as we see during COVID-19, said Chris McCarthy, President, MTV Entertainment Group. We at MTV Entertainment stand against all forms of hatred and are proud to partner with All Out to highlight the best voices of resistance, solidarity and hope. We look forward to parts that will provide a moving, sometimes painful and sometimes hopeful insight into how our community has coped with this unprecedented storm, said Matt Beard, CEO of All Out. Photo submission is expected on Friday, June 11th at 11:59 am and can be uploaded here. In many parts of the world, LGBT + people continue to face a disproportionate impact from COVID-19. Dependence on the informal economy and existing pre-existing health vulnerabilities, particularly HIV, are all combining to leave queer communities terribly exposed. All of this comes at the forefront of the existing challenges of marginalization, discrimination and violence faced by queer communities. The competition will document these battles, as well as the precious moments of global solidarity that have provided support and healing since the health crisis began. All Out is a global movement for love and equality. The organization works towards a world in which no one should sacrifice his family, freedom, security or dignity because of who they are or who they love. See the source version at businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005565/sq/ CONTACT: Press Contacts: Jo lajka, jo.flattery @ viacomcbs.com Mariana Garces, Mariana.Garces @ viacomcbs.com Keyword: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD :: SOCIAL MEDIA CONSUMER P OTHERR TTER OTHER PTERR COOKING TV AND RADIO LGBTQ CONSUMER + OBLIGATION OTHER CONSUMER SOURCE: MTV Business wire for copyright 2021. PUBLIC: 05/27/2021 09:06 AM / DISK: 27/05/2021 09:06 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005565/sq

Business wire for copyright 2021.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos