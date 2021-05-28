International travel opens up to the vaccinated, but how do you prove you shot it? : NPR

footprint Ethan Miller / Getty Images

There is good news and bad news for Americans who have been itching to take a European vacation. Spain reopens to tourists vaccinated on June 7th. Greece, Germany, France, Italy, Croatia and other countries are opening up again soon.

But to go, travelers will have to show evidence that they have been vaccinated and it is not yet clear how they will do so. This is causing a lot of confusion among those with closed strollers, as the demand for air travel has been on the rise in recent weeks.

The Transportation Security Administration reports that 1.87 million people passed through security checkpoints at the country’s airport on May 23rd. This is the highest number of air passengers since the start of the pandemic and 90% of 2019 levels.

“The last two weeks, we have seen a really big rise [in inquiries and bookings] and is fully vaccine-related, “says travel adviser Kendra Thornton, owner of Royal Travel and Tours in the northern suburbs of Chicago.” As more and more people are vaccinated, we have more people who are comfortable booking trips and planning trips. ”

Most Thornton customers have been booking vacations on the beaches of Florida, Hawaii and other inland destinations, but with Europe opening up soon, some are eager to cross the Atlantic.

“We definitely have clients that the second moment this news came out, they were fine, I want to go to Portugal, I want to go to Greece, I want to go to Italy,” says Thornton.

Those travelers will likely have to prove that they have been vaccinated and this is a problem because it is not clear exactly what kind of test will be accepted.

“Summer is very confusing and is changing every minute now,” says Thornton.

For now, travelers can self-report their vaccination status by showing their COVID-19 vaccination card with the logo of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but as the number of international travelers grows, can you imagine airport lines like airline or Customs employees try to control each? Moreover, many countries, including the US, continue to require a recent negative COVID-19 test before allowing entry, which requires travelers to submit even more documents.

Plus, there is no single standard vaccination card and they can be easily lost, damaged or even counterfeited.

“We’re basically counting on trust when the country is facing a confidence deficit,” says Leonard Marcus, director of the Aviation Public Health Initiative at Harvard University. “So there is no way to verify that someone is, in fact, actually vaccinated; it is just his word that, yes, I am vaccinated.

Marcus says there must be a better way than the system of honor.

“There has to be either government systems or private sector systems that are trustworthy that I can use to show them an airline, that I can show them as I go in a crowded environment, that I am vaccinated, “he says.

But for now, there is no federal data tracking that has been vaccinated, and the Biden administration says it will not issue what some have called “vaccine passports,” a digital certificate that would verify the vaccination status of a persons.

Some cities and states are considering them for entry into certain businesses or places. New York already has Voluntary pass in Excelsior which can be indicated by entering bars, restaurants, concerts and sporting events.

But at least a dozen other Republican-controlled states, including Arizona, Florida, Texas and Wyoming, are moving in the opposite direction, banning or restricting the use of any “passport” vaccine or a certification or verification system. vaccination.

“Residents of our state should not be required by the government to share their private medical information,” Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey said last month. “Vaccination depends on each individual, not the government.”

But public health experts point out that Americans have long been required to provide evidence of vaccination in certain circumstances, such as attending school and traveling internationally.

“We have many precedents for seeking vaccinations for humans, recognizing the value of these vaccines, especially when they are included in international travel,” says Leonard Marcus of Harvard.

“This has become such a politicized issue that it is very difficult for us as a country to do the right thing,” he added.

However, most Americans support the concept of seeking travel vaccination, according to a recent Gallop poll.

Megan Brenan from Gallop says that “57% of Americans said that to travel by plane, they would favor people showing evidence that they have been vaccinated.”

And there is even wider support for some sort of vaccination verification system globally. A recent Ipsos poll on behalf of the World Economic Forum finds that around 3 in 4 adults in 28 countries agree that COVID-19 vaccine passports should be required for travelers to enter their country.

Without any uniform way for U.S. travelers to prove to foreign governments that they have been vaccinated, some airlines are trying to grow and develop digital platforms including smartphone apps that will tell customers exactly what documentation they need to provide for enter the site they are going to and a way to upload that documentation.

“Because entry requirements vary from almost every single country and, in some cases, from region to country, the client wants to have the peace of mind knowing that they comply with those different regulations to be introduced.” , says Preston Peterson, director of Customer Experience Innovation at American Airlines. He says their app, called VeriFly, developed with his mobile health partner Daon, provides a platform for travelers to know they are good to go.

“A customer can submit their documentation, verify it and then get a green sign, or effectively, a regular travel status, which we as the airline trust, the customer can trust and then they know they’re ready to go “”

Other airlines are developing similar applications or partnering with companies and organizations to create such platforms. The International Air Transport Association, an airline industry group, has developed an app called IATA Travel Pass that is being tested by more than 30 airlines worldwide, including British Airways, Emirates, Japan Airlines and Qantas. A nonprofit platform called Common Pass is being used by JetBlue, United, Lufthansa and Cathay Pacific, among others.

The governments of the European Union, China, Japan and the United Kingdom are all working on their digital vaccination certificates for international travel.

The World Health Organization is working to set standards for the development of “Smart Vaccination Certificates” but also advises countries not to seek vaccination evidence, citing the unequal global distribution of vaccines.

All of these efforts underscore the lack of a central national and international system to verify vaccination status, so it will likely take some time for governments, airlines and travelers to decide exactly what will be accepted as vaccination proof.