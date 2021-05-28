PCT LTD announces joint venture business with ProtectX International, Inc.

Small River, SC – (WIRE BUSINESS) – PCT LTD (OTC: PINK PCTL) announces its recent agreement to form a joint venture with ProtectX International (PXI) to develop a common and profitable market and sales of PCTLs Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems, Hydrolyte disinfectants and surfactant cleaners known as catholic PCT, which will be re-labeled by ProtectX under the PureGen nomenclature.

Gary Grieco, CEO, stated, We are fortunate to have reached an agreement with ProtectX, an aggressively well-respected company that brings to the table real-time marketing assets, ideas and a broad customer base. Grieco further commented, We like their approach to in-depth learning about our devices and fluid solutions, as well as how creative they are in developing an attractive and marketable brand around the Annihilyzer PCTLs line.

As PCTL develops its business relationship with ProtectX, the two companies are working together to further incorporate new customer-centric design elements into the new generation of higher-volume Annihilyzer devices. PCTL has dedicated its engineering and sales staff to joint efforts, and ProtectX is fully committed to developing marketing and business development assets, such as sales staff training, website development, and other valuable tools. to advance commercialization efforts quickly and effectively in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

ProtectX International is focused on bringing the best classroom solutions on the market to the health and safety of people and the environments where they invest their lives. We chose PCT technology because of its efficiency in destroying pathogens, very low toxicity, environmental benefits of generating on-site cleaning and disinfectant solutions, and commitment to tracking technology to mitigate facility owner risks, said Carol McKown, CEO of ProtectX.

PCT products and technologies are a great addition to our product portfolio. Our goal is to expand the reach of PCT under the PureGen brand in the healthcare market globally and to incorporate these great solutions into institutional, commercial and industrial applications. “We also plan to develop equipment and solutions for smaller businesses together.”

PCT LTD (“PCTL”) focuses its business on the acquisition, development and provision of sustainable technologies for disinfection, cleaning and environmental tracking. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp).

ProtectX International, Inc. (PXI) is a global solutions company focused on facility health and safety. PXI discovers, vets and develops best-in-class solutions for businesses in healthcare, hospitality, education, transportation, retail and industry. PXI partners with businesses to ensure their healthy and safe environments through a comprehensive, holistic approach to surfaces, air, water and human touch.

