How many Australians have gotten a COVID vaccine? Why does Greg Hunt say it is 20 percent?

Health Secretary Greg Hunt was making his rounds this morning on morning TV and radio shows, to answer questions about the federal government’s response to Victoria’s blockade and the state of vaccine proliferation.

We will understand why there is a difference in the figures he is using and what he was given at one point, but first this is the deep exchange from Sunrise.

When challenged that only about 2 percent of the adult population had been vaccinated, Mr. Hunt responded that it was much higher than that:

“I think our vaccination rate in Australia is about 2 per cent of the population even though it is not, are we too low?” Tha Natalie Barr i Seven. “No, that’s not correct,” Mr. Hunt replied. “20 is 20 per cent of the equivalent of Australia’s adult population, 4 million out of 20 million.”

One dose or two?

The main difference between the figures of the Minister of Health and Barr is that Mr. Hunt is using the number of people who have taken one dose of the vaccine and Barr is using two doses.

Currently, about 20 percent of the adult population have had a dose which studies have proven to provide protection against COVID-19.

According to government figures, 500,000 people have had two doses, or about 2.5 percent of the adult population has been fully vaccinated.

The government has been very clear since the beginning of the distribution that while there is one dose is better than none, to fully immunize a person needs two doses, either three weeks away for Pfizer, or 12 weeks away AstraZeneca.

Hunt denies that people can expect vaccines

Mr Hunt also defended government messages, saying he and the Prime Minister did not say that people over the age of 50 who would receive the AstraZeneca vaccine could “wait” to receive an mRNA jablator in the year Pfizer and Moderna supplies arrived.

Last week he said the government encouraged anyone over the age of 50 “to be vaccinated as soon as possible”.

“But we have been very clear that as supplies increase later in the year, there will be plenty of mRNA vaccines for every Australian,” he continued.

This morning, Mr Hunt said it was “false” that he had ever suggested that people should wait for a vaccine.

“But one of the reasons they are saying [they want to wait] is that you and the Prime Minister told them, you said there is no rush, “Barr said. “This is wrong,” Mr. Hunt intervened. “For weeks and weeks and weeks, you said there was no hurry,” Barr replied. “This is false,” he said again. “We talked about it in this program,” Barr said. “This is false,” Hunt said.

What about age care?

One of the concerns raised yesterday as the Victoria outbreak had escalated was that there were nearly 30 homes for seniors who had not yet received a vaccine, despite the fact that senior care residents were considered the most vulnerable group in the country.

Yesterday, Mr Hunt said the government was making vaccinating nursing homes for Victorian seniors a priority and all would be done by today.

The chief medical officer has also intervened to change health advice for facilities in Victoria, meaning they do not have to wait two weeks between flu vaccines and COVID.

Mr Hunt told Sky News today that nine premises in Victoria were left without the first doses.

He said nationwide, 25 of the 40 facilities that did not receive their first dose of vaccine will still receive them today.

However, speaking on the ABC AM program, he did not mean how many people in disability care were still waiting for their first dose.