Idaho Lieutenant Governor Signs Ban on Mask Mandates While Governor Is Abroad





“The lieutenant governor did not make Gov. a little aware of her executive order prematurely,” Marissa Morrison Hyer, Little’s press secretary, told CNN.

Morrison Hyer said Little is overseas this week “working with Republican governors at the convention (Association of Republican Governors) in Nashville.” When asked if Little supported the order and would let it stand, she pointed to a statement from the office stating that “The Governor’s Office is reviewing the executive order of Governor Lt. Governor Little has never imposed a masked mandate across the country. “.

Idaho statesman previously reported that McGeachin had signed the order aware of Little, both are Republicans.

McGeachin cicerone On Thursday she had stopped state entities and officials from requesting the mask to be worn.

“Today, as interim Governor of the State of Idaho, I signed an Executive Order to protect the rights and freedoms of individuals and businesses by prohibiting the state and its political subdivisions, including public schools from imposing masked mandates on the state. ours, “she wrote. McGeachin, who announced its gubernatorial direction last week, he clashed consistently and publicly with Little over the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, establishing himself as the party’s Trump wing champion while painting Little as part of the timid creation. slightly issued an order to stay at home for the state on March 25, 2020 and let it pass on April 30, 2020. On that date, he unveiled a four-step process to reopen the state, starting with a first phase that allowed 90% of Idaho businesses to reopen . McGeachin wrote in a published in the Idaho Statesman last May, “I lose sleep at night because the heavy hand of our government is hurting Idahoans so much.” In October, Little decided on a Phase 3 return that limited meetings to 50 people and required people visiting nursing homes to wear masks. On the other hand, McGeachin and 10 Republican state lawmakers or elected lawmakers appeared in a video in which it appeared that questions the existence of the pandemic while declaring that they would not follow any state or local emergency orders regarding the coronavirus. “The fact that a pandemic can happen or nothing can change regarding the meaning or purpose of the state constitution and the preservation of our inalienable rights,” the rep said. State Karey Hanks in the video, reading the lines from a statement they had all signed. Little has faced a similar push from other members of his party. The State Senate Committee on State Affairs voted a resolution in January to end the Idaho emergency declaration, which the governor sharply criticized. “I believe in my heart that what the Idaho Legislature is doing is harmful to our people and wrong for Idaho,” Little said in a video, adding, “I urge my partners in the Legislature to ban political games and to do what is right for the people of Idaho. “ At the time, Idaho had seen 158,200 cases and 1,654 deaths from the virus, about 8,853 cases per 100,000 people – the 15th highest level in the country, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

CNN’s Chris Cillizza and Konstantin Toropin contributed to this report.







