The traveler secretly enters the private island of Epstein, filming the leak

A traveler and social media influencer stepped into Jeffery Epstein’s infamous Caribbean island, raising the lid on what he found in his brazen venture.

Andy Bracco was on vacation in August 2020 when he decided to infiltrate the abandoned island.

The travel blogger on YouTube shared “creepy” clips from his trip to the island including the entrance to the Epstein temple.

He initially shared his footage for TikTok but claims his account was removed from the app. Now, almost a year later, he has reposted clips of his exploration.

Bracco did not post pictures of the hidden tunnels of the dead pedophile financiers, although in an interview with Newsweek, he found something to note:

“If I had entered the unlocked temple, with which I came in close contact, I would never have self-incriminated by telling my audience how I entered.

“The entrance then would have allowed me to enter the tunnels. Between my two visits to the island, I entered the temple from the outside and noticed the stairs coming down.”

“Urban Explorer” Andy Bracco stepped into Jeffrey Epstein Island, releasing footage of what he found during his cheeky voyage. (Photo / Andy Bracco / YouTube)

He found some of Epstein magnificent furnishings like the temple building with white and blue stripes and the sundial still intact.

During his venture, he found that the island had electricity, along with a clean pool and manicured palms.

He entered a room which appeared to have a safety box but no tunnels.

He also discovered that the roof of the temple had been blown up, as well as the fake doors and Epstein initials painted on them.

Bracco did not disclose how they arrived on the island, but landed at 6.30am after avoiding active security on the island.

They eventually left after being almost caught, but returned 12 hours later according to the video.

Bracco also said that some parts of his trip to the island he did not document with active security systems giving them a fear in certain areas.

“It was a super serious part when we did not take into account what I believe was an infrared camera from the communication tower.

“It was pointing at us, and if there was a sensor in front of us and depending on what software they had they might have set an alarm. So we had to hurry very fast.”

Bracco said after his trip to the island he had “shadow” people contacting him.

In an interview with the Sun last year, Bracco said: “There is active safety there – I visited the site twice a week and once was during the day, which was a bit more dangerous.

“The road we took avoided a lot of cameras on the island – along with workers and guards.

“We were pretty lucky. But we planned it a few months in advance, talked to the locals and we knew what we were dealing with.

“I would not suggest anyone go there if you do not really know what you are doing.”

The island is located in the U.S. Virgin Islands tax haven and is only accessible by private planes and boats.

The island, known as Little St James, was bought by Epstein in 1998 and raided by the FBI in 2019 while it was building a case against him over alleged sexual trafficking of minors.

In 2019, despite being a registered sex offender, locals say Epstein was still flying at underage girls, according to a Vanity Fair investigation.

Epstein died in prison from suicide in 2019 under mysterious circumstances.