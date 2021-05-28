The plane of the fleet of the former dictator of Romania is sold at auction

About 150 aviation collectors and enthusiasts were expected to compete – online and by phone – for what Artmark auction house called the “gem” of the sale, which had a starting price of 25,000 euros ($ 30,500), said spokeswoman Alina Panico for AFP.

At the same auction, a luxury Paykan Hillman Hunter car model given to Ceausescu by the Shah of Iran in 1974 sold for 95,000 euros ($ 115,000) to a Romanian collector.

The medium-transport Rombac Super One-Eleven was made in Bucharest under the license of the British Aircraft Corporation (BAC), making it the first country in Eastern Europe to produce aircraft.

Launched in 1986, it was part of Ceausescu’s fleet until December 1989, when it was overthrown and, along with his wife Elena, executed.

Achieving the coronation

Seen by Ceausescu “as a crowning achievement of Romanian industry”, according to Artmark, it was the fifth of nine built under a milion 300m contract.

“We were proud of this type of aircraft, which at the time included high-level solutions,” said Gheorghe Marica, a retired military pilot who flew the aircraft.

Ceausescu had requested that his planes include a bedroom and an office where he and his wife could play backgammon their favorite game, according to a former Boeing pilot of the couple, who requested anonymity.

The Boeing pilot and several others told AFP that Ceausescu did not travel in Rombac itself, as Artmark said, but instead preferred a Boeing 707.

After the fall of Ceausescu, the plane was included in the fleet of the state-owned aviation company Romavia. It was lent to Aero Asia of Pakistan for some time before being left in a hangar.

Romavia went bankrupt in 2014 and its assets were put up for sale.

To prevent it from being sold for scrap, a handful of enthusiasts secured Rombac’s “national heritage” status from the current government in March.

“The device cannot be dismantled or modified and above all it cannot be removed from Romanian territory,” Adrian Ciutan, Rombac’s former coach, told AFP after the campaign.

But it can be exposed or – with a significant investment – revived.

“It simply came to our notice then. It needs to be re-motorized as its current motors are not authorized due to the noise they make. Also, its parts have expired, “said Marica.

Royal welcome

The history of the plane dates back to Ceausescu’s state visit to the UK in 1978, the first of its kind for a communist leader.

Seen at the time as a dissident within the Soviet bloc, the dictator – who ruled Romania from 1965 – was accompanied by a carriage ride to Buckingham Palace along with Queen Elizabeth II and a state banquet held in his honor.

The British wanted to “break the ice with communist countries and had chosen to do so through someone who had distanced himself from Moscow,” Marica told AFP.

BAC also welcomed the project as it was finding it increasingly difficult to sell its aircraft, which were rated too noisy, according to the Boeing pilot.

Although Romania had pledged to produce 80 aircraft under the BAC license, with the first Rombac going to the skies in 1982, the government abandoned the project in 1990 after the fall of Ceausescu.

Of the nine built, some flew under the colors of a small company, LAR, created by the communist regime with Tel Aviv as the only destination.

Romania was the only country in the former communist bloc that maintained diplomatic ties with Israel after the 1967 Six Day War.

Others were leased in the 1980s from national company Tarom to low-cost carrier Ryanair.

Today only the presidential plane and a second Rombac remain, also put up for sale at Thursday’s auction at the same price of 25,000 euros and which sold for 160,000 euros ($ 195,000).

Others have been shredded or abandoned at airports around the world.

