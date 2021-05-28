Ontario launches Pathways to Safety plan in response to MMIWG investigation

Two years after the National Inquiry into Missing and Killed Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) released its final report, the Ontario government has announced its strategy to address critical gaps in supporting those at risk.

The answer, called Roads to Safety, includes six areas with 118 initiatives affecting 231 calls for justice from the final report.

“Our government has long been committed to creating an Ontario where indigenous women can live free from violence and fear of harm, especially in their homes and communities,” said Jill Dunlop, Ontario’s associate minister for children and women’s issues.

“We knew we had to respond to calls for justice as effectively as possible, as soon as possible to ensure that future generations of LGBTQ2S + women, children and people can live safely and recover from trauma “.

The strategy also noted that there will be an extension of the Indigenous Women’s Advisory Council mandate, last March 2022.

The Indigenous Women Advisory Council was established in 2020 to provide input into violence prevention actions and strategy development and consists of 11 members representing the First Nations, Inuit and Mtis of the province.

“It also became clear that any attempt to address the root causes of violence could not succeed if they were not led by indigenous people, especially indigenous women,” Dunlopsaid said.

Sandra Montour is co-chair of the Indigenous Women Advisory Council. (Samantha Craggs / CBC)

Sandra Montour, co-chair of the Indigenous Women’s Advisory Council, was present for the announcement.

“We sit at this table with our strong collective need to restore, restore and revitalize our security, our culture, our strength and our natural right to live free from violence, without abuse and without exploitation,” she said. .

“We know we will repair what has been taken from colonization. We must work together.”

Annual public report committed by the province to chart progress, which will be released in early June.

Dunlop said it would seek $ 1.6 billion in funding to address the six avenues in response including safety and security through prevention and healing, education and language, health through community-led renovation and restoration, justice system transformation and structural change , and identifying and addressing domestic anti- Racism and gender-based indigenous analysis.

Meggie Cywink, originally from Whitefish River First Nation. (Facebook)

Meggie Cywink, an attorney for MMIWGfamilies which is from the Whitefish River First Nation, said she and at least 15 families she managed to be aware of the announcement to come.

She described the strategy as “somewhat thriving”, adding that she sees nothing new in it. Cywink said it feels like a further marginalization of the voices of the families of indigenous women and girls missing and killed in Ontario by the provincial government and Indigenous women’s organizations.

She said the province and organizations do not acknowledge that over 60 per cent of MMIWG families did not testify during the investigation and wonder how a strategy can be developed without knowing the current state of the situation.

“We need to understand the specific regional, territorial and urban needs of indigenous women and girls and what is required to move forward to better understand the challenges and major solutions to eradicating violence against indigenous women.”

The Ontario Local Women’s Association said in a statement that “Ontario’s strategy is in line with what indigenous women have sought because they listened to our voices, expertise, guidance and recommendations.”

“When our truths are heard and governments follow the recommendations of indigenous women, we begin to build a foundation for change.”