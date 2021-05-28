Coconut positivity rate in 16 Karnataka districts higher than state average- The New Indian Express





Express News Service BENGALURU: While Bengaluru has been Karnataka’s Covid-19 hotspot, a worrying trend is now emerging. The seven-day positivity rate in at least 16 of the 31 districts is higher than the state average of 19.28 percent. These data from the Covid-19 state war chamber show that more people are being tested positively proportionally in those districts even though the positivity rate of Bengaluru Urban District has been found to be among the lowest. The top five districts with the highest positivity rate, calculated between May 19 and 25, are Mysuru (41.32 percent), Uttara Canada (32.98 percent), Hassan (29.93 percent), Tumakuru (29.33 percent) and Koppal (29.21). percent) according to the data, the positivity rate of Bengaluru Urban in the same period is among the lowest with 13.58 percent. Only four other districts have lower rates than Bengaluru – Haveri (13.48 percent), Bagalkot (11.67 percent), Kalaburagi (10.20 percent) and Bidar (2.58 percent). Shivamogga and Vijayapura have the same test positivity rate as the state average in this period. Only, 12 districts have a positivity rate lower than the state average. Untara Kannada County Health Officer Dr Sharath Nayak said last week, the district recorded 900 to 1,000 cases per day. “We tested about 2,000 key contacts and 500 symptomatic people. For each positive case, we try to test about 15 people, “said Uttara Kannada DHO Dr Sharath Nayak. For Tumakuru, which is close to Bengaluru, officials note that the workload of the case and the degree of positivity reflect that of the state capital. “Before the blockade, 60,000 to 70,000 people were moving every day between Bengaluru and Tumakuru. The spread of Covid was rampant, ”said Tumakuru DHO Dr MB Nagendrappa. The same reason applies to Mysuru, who has seen large movements to and from Bengaluru. Health officials in Mysuru and Hassan district were not available for comment. In Koppal, the rate of spread of the infection is still high. County Oversight Officer Dr Nanda Kumar said the impact of fewer cases will be noticeable after the blockade. At the top of the table Mysuru 41.32%

