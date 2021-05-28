The UN Human Rights Council orders an investigation into Israel after the Gaza war

GENEVA Driven by the recent fighting in Gaza, the United Nations top human rights body voted Thursday to appoint an extremely wide-ranging commission of inquiry to investigate possible war crimes, and other abuses committed in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. Israel denounced the decision as a one-sided fraud.

It was the third time in seven years that the Geneva Human Rights Council had decided to appoint such a panel, but this changed in two important respects:

It is ongoing, which means that the panel can pursue the investigation indefinitely. This gives it some sort of consistency similar to the investigative bodies documenting atrocities in Syria and Myanmar.

And the commission is not limited to looking at hostilities in Gaza and the West Bank, but has instead been accused of examining all the root causes of repeated tensions, instability and protracted conflict, including systematic discrimination and national, ethnic-based repression. , racial or religious identity.

Although the commission could theoretically investigate human rights abuses by all parties, the resolution that created it does not mention Hamas or other Palestinian militant groups. Critics who opposed the resolution said it lacked balance.