International
The UN Human Rights Council orders an investigation into Israel after the Gaza war
GENEVA Driven by the recent fighting in Gaza, the United Nations top human rights body voted Thursday to appoint an extremely wide-ranging commission of inquiry to investigate possible war crimes, and other abuses committed in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. Israel denounced the decision as a one-sided fraud.
It was the third time in seven years that the Geneva Human Rights Council had decided to appoint such a panel, but this changed in two important respects:
It is ongoing, which means that the panel can pursue the investigation indefinitely. This gives it some sort of consistency similar to the investigative bodies documenting atrocities in Syria and Myanmar.
And the commission is not limited to looking at hostilities in Gaza and the West Bank, but has instead been accused of examining all the root causes of repeated tensions, instability and protracted conflict, including systematic discrimination and national, ethnic-based repression. , racial or religious identity.
Although the commission could theoretically investigate human rights abuses by all parties, the resolution that created it does not mention Hamas or other Palestinian militant groups. Critics who opposed the resolution said it lacked balance.
The 47 council members voted in favor with 24 against and nine with 14 abstentions.
The Pakistani ambassador to the UN, Khalil Hashmi, who proposed the panel on behalf of the Organization of Islamic States, said it was necessary to hold Israel accountable for what he called decades of human rights violations in the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel.
Israel was quick to denounce what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a shameful decision and criticized it for failing to act against Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that fired rockets at Israel during the 11 days of fighting that ended a week ago.
Once again, he said, an immoral automatic majority in the council exposes a genocidal terrorist organization that deliberately targets Israeli civilians while turning Gaza civilians into human shields.
Addressing the council on Thursday, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet actually blamed Hamas, accusing it of a clear violation of international humanitarian law of indiscriminate rocket fire into Israeli civilian areas. and for finding military property in civilian areas in Gaza.
But Israel’s intense bombing of densely populated areas could also constitute a war crime, she said. Bachelet. Despite Israeli claims that many of these buildings were hosting armed groups or being used for military purposes, she said, we have not seen any evidence in this regard.
The decision to set up the panel won the support of a number of countries such as China, Russia and Venezuela, ranked among the worst human rights abusers in the world, which usually oppose resolutions that single out countries specific to human rights abuses. human.
But European countries, which have supported the creation of a dozen commissions of inquiry in the last five years, swayed during this. In the end, they voted against or abstained.
The British ambassador, Simon Manley, said the commission was given an overly broad mandate and that it risked strengthening positions among antagonists.
The United States is not a member of the rights council, and U.S. officials decided not to speak during the council debate. But after the vote, the United States condemned the decision, calling it a distraction that contributes nothing to humanitarian and diplomatic efforts and instead threatens to jeopardize the progress that has been made in recent weeks.
Ms. Bachelet directly linked the recent outbreak of the conflict to the recent threat of expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in Jerusalem and the actions of Israeli police at the Aqsa Holy City Mosque, the third holiest site in the Islamic faith. She also denounced what she called the excessive use of force in the West Bank.
As of May 10, 27 Palestinians have been killed and 6,800 wounded by Israeli forces in the West Bank, Michael Lynk, the UN rights expert monitoring the Occupied Palestinian Territories, told the council. Accountability should be placed at the top of the international agenda and of this council, he said, also calling for an investigation by the International Criminal Court.
Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, dismissed any comparison between the actions of Hamas and those of Israel as a false equivalence.
Ms. Eilon Shahar quoted a senior Hamas leader as saying three days before the hostilities began, urging followers to cut off the heads of Jews with knives. And she said Hamas had fired 4,400 rockets from Palestinian homes, hospitals and schools, indiscriminately targeting Israeli civilians.
Each of these missiles constitutes a war crime, she said.
Thursday’s council decision instructs the commission to document and preserve evidence so that it can be used in legal proceedings, to identify individual responsibility, including command responsibility, and to say how they can be held accountable.
Human rights activists welcomed the new investigation.
What we can say, unfortunately, is that we will be here again until the Human Rights Council addresses the root causes, said John Fisher, Geneva director of Human Rights Watch, who just a month ago published a report by asserting that Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians constitute a form of apartheid.
There is a need for a standing inquiry commission that can really grasp the root causes of oppression, persecution and apartheid, Mr Fisher said.
Israel has refused to cooperate with previous investigations into events in Gaza and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and has little to suggest that it will take a different approach.
Still, the open mandate commission and the broad field of inquiry could add pressure on Israel at a time when Palestinian rights seem to be attracting wider sympathy, including in the United States, Israel’s strongest ally.
