World body says Canadian beef poses negligible risk for mad cow disease

Cattle eat at Thorlakson Feedyards near Airdrie, Alta., May 28, 2020. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press

Canadian beef growers are finally able to turn the site into the mad cow era, the federal agriculture minister said Thursday after an international animal health watchdog gave the industry a long-awaited clear.

The Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health voted to approve Canada’s bid to determine the negligible risk, the most favorable category, which requires evidence of extensive control and surveillance measures, and at least 11 years from the birth of last infected animal.

This has been extremely difficult for family farms and for industry a family-built industry, Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said in an interview.

The kind of page they can turn and they can look to a brighter future.

Beef producers and the federal government have been working to restore industry splendor since the first domestic case of bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or BSE better known as mad cow disease was discovered in Canada in 2003.

The discovery prompted a global shutdown of Canadian beef exports a blow to an industry that fully exports half of what it produces. The Canadian Cow Association estimated losses of $ 5 billion over the next three years.

The impact has resonated since then, due to the rising cost of additional processing measures and the continuing coldness in export markets that has persisted for almost 20 years.

About 26,000 producers left the industry entirely between 2006 and 2011, and more than 8,000 square miles of pasture land were converted to other uses during that period, the association said.

Thursday’s decision is a historic closing to the BSE era for Canada, which brought unprecedented hardship to our industry, President Bob Lowe said in a statement.

Lowe thanked the Canadian government, veterinarians and farmers and ranchers, as well as local beef consumers, who supported the Canadian beef industry during the most difficult BSE times when Canadian beef could not be exported.

The decision will give Canada an extra new lever in its efforts to find new and expanded export markets for beef cattle products, Bibeau said.

Canada has been considered a risk-controlled country for BSE since 2007. The US, by comparison, secured negligible risk status in 2013.

Bibeau said he hopes the decision will help bring new levels of efficiency and industrial integration to both countries, now that U.S. processors will no longer need to administer American and Canadian livestock separately.

She warned, however, that those efficiencies would not reappear overnight.

Hopefully now that we have a reasonable risk status, it will facilitate our cooperation and export together to South Korea, for example, she said.

But it is not something that because we have a negligible risk status today, that starting today allows us to open this discussion.

Bibeau also said she remains hopeful that the US will not revive the country of origin labeling rules for beef, which were repealed in 2016. Currently, imported beef can be sold as an American product, even if it was grown elsewhere but processed in the US

Opponents of the measure, including Canada and Mexico, have successfully argued in the World Trade Organization that the measures only increase costs, reduce efficiency, and run counter to North American trade principles.

Bibeau said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who has publicly expressed support for the idea of ​​new labeling rules for beef products, has assured him that the US will not proceed with any measures that are inconsistent with trade.

On both sides, we are doing our best to support our industries, Bibeau said.

At the same time, we are so integrated and partners so close that we can challenge each other from time to time. But in general, doing business together is so important in the (agriculture) sector that you need to have a strong but honest conversation.

