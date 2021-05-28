International
Iraq arrests militant leader, instigates blockade with Iranian-backed forces
Iraqi leader BAGHDAD has been under intense pressure to curb dozens of paramilitary groups that are under the command of the Iraqi government but that have seemed impossible for him to control.
This became very clear this week, when Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi ordered a move against a militia leader and quickly paid a price.
After government forces arrested a paramilitary commander on Wednesday, Iranian-backed Iraqi militias staged a show of force in and around the heavily guarded Green Zone in Baghdad, in a confrontation that goes to the heart of one who controls security in Iraq.
Restraining Iran-backed militias that emerged in 2014 to fight Islamic State and have now become an entrenched part of security in Iraq was one of Mr Kadhimis’ key promises when he took power last May. Bringing to justice those who kidnap and kill government protesters was another promise.
A year later, he is seen to have failed to hand over any of them.
The catalyst for the latest confrontation was an arrest warrant issued by the interior ministry in the killing of two young Iraqi activists shot dead in the Shiite holy city of Karbala. One was shot dead on May 9 by gunmen on a motorcycle using silencers. He had survived a previous attempt on his life that killed another activist, Fahem al-Tai, in Karbala last December.
The arrest warrant, issued six days ago, charged a militia leader, Qasim Muslih, with crimes under Iraq that include anti-terrorism law. An Iraqi security official and a prime minister confirmed that Mr Muslih, who is from Karbala, had been charged with ordering the killings of activists.
The mostly grassroots roots and secular protests that first engulfed Baghdad and the southern Shiite provinces two years ago posed an existential threat to Iran-backed militant groups that have been a major target of demonstrators’ anger and calls for reduce Iranian intervention in Iraq.
Ahead of Wednesday morning, Iraqi Interior Ministry forces stopped a convoy of Mr. Muslihs al-Tawaf Brigade on the outskirts of Baghdad and arrested him.
One of the main Iranian-backed militias, the Hezbollah Brigades, called the arrest a kidnapping and said it would not be tolerated.
Within hours, militia fighters responded by taking one of the entrances to the heavily guarded Green Zone, where the U.S. Embassy and many Iraqi government officials are housed.
Iraqi special forces normally controlling the entrances appear to have retreated, and militia members wielding rifles and grenades surrounded several government buildings in the Green Zone, including a residence believed to be used by the prime minister.
In a traffic lane with a decades-old statue commemorating fallen Iraqi soldiers, militia fighters tore down wooden planks covering images of Iraq’s top paramilitary commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who led the People’s Mobilization Forces. and died in a US drone strike last year that killed Iranian commander Qassim Suleimani.
On the main highway to Baghdad from Anbar Province on Wednesday evening, an Iraqi Army commander temporarily blocked all traffic leading to the capital. As Army Humvees moved into the area, he told drivers they were trying to prevent militias from sending reinforcements.
Green Zone militia fighters withdraw after Mr Muslih reportedly surrendered by the Iraqi government to the People’s Mobilization Forces, the umbrella militia group known as the PMF
The handover was described by an official at Iraq’s national security agency, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak publicly. Some PMF officials also said that Mr. Muslih was now with them again. As of Thursday night, however, the prime minister’s office still backed what was in government custody.
Mr Kadhimi, who has held crisis meetings with security officials, described the use of force by militia groups as a serious violation of the Iraqi constitution.
The prime minister, who was once Iraq’s intelligence chief, is widely believed to want a second term as prime minister and a handover to Mr. Muslih in the militia would be seen as a serious attraction for him.
I think that show of strength worked, said Toby Dodge, a professor at the London School of Economics and author of The invention of Iraq. It was intended as a direct challenge to the regular law enforcement and an argument to say that we have impunity.
Mr Dodge said Mr Kadhimi, a compromise candidate between the political blocs after the previous prime minister resigned after protests erupted, had proved incapable of fulfilling his commitments to bring armed groups under the rule of law.
An earlier attempt by Mr Kadhimi to arrest fighters and militia commanders blamed for rocket attacks on U.S. installations also had little effect. Most of the dozens arrested last June were released following militia protests.
Mr Muslih is the commander of a force of approximately 2,000 based near the Iraqi-Syrian border and is the head of the PMF operations command in western Anbar Province.
The PMF consists of dozens of paramilitary groups that appeared to fight ISIS and later became part of the official Iraqi security forces, paid for by government funds and nominally under the command of the office of the prime minister.
Some of these groups are believed to be responsible for the ongoing attacks on the US Embassy and US forces, as well as the targeted killings of activists, partly to neutralize their political influence ahead of the October elections.
About 80 activists have been killed in targeted assassinations, many in public and some in front of police or security cameras. Nearly 600 other protesters have been killed by security forces or militia gunmen during demonstrations over the past two years in Baghdad and in the heart of southern Shiites.
Since the emergence of Islamic State, Iran-backed militias in Iraq have strengthened their presence in much of the country, including Sunni areas along the Iraq-Syria border, a strategic route used by pro-Iranian militias moving between two countries.
Marwan al-Wazni, the brother of Ehab, the slain activist, said in an interview that his brother had been threatened several times by Mr. Muslih.
The day he was killed, we informed police that gunmen in a car and motorbikes were moving in the area, he said. Instead of investigating, he said, Karbala police pulled a police car from the area.
It is unclear what will happen to Mr. Muslih, but one possibility is for militia groups to take him to Iran to escape prosecution.
You can imagine it being placed beyond the geographical boundaries of Iraqi justice, said Mr. Dodge. What better way than to move it offshore? And greater humiliation to the prime minister in his efforts to remain prime minister?
Awadh al-Taiee contributed to the report.
