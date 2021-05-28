Iraq arrests militant leader, instigates blockade with Iranian-backed forces

Iraqi leader BAGHDAD has been under intense pressure to curb dozens of paramilitary groups that are under the command of the Iraqi government but that have seemed impossible for him to control.

This became very clear this week, when Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi ordered a move against a militia leader and quickly paid a price.

After government forces arrested a paramilitary commander on Wednesday, Iranian-backed Iraqi militias staged a show of force in and around the heavily guarded Green Zone in Baghdad, in a confrontation that goes to the heart of one who controls security in Iraq.

Restraining Iran-backed militias that emerged in 2014 to fight Islamic State and have now become an entrenched part of security in Iraq was one of Mr Kadhimis’ key promises when he took power last May. Bringing to justice those who kidnap and kill government protesters was another promise.