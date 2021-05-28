Last year, Manitoba had the virus under control. It is now a continental hotspot.

The increase in Covid-19 cases has overwhelmed intensive care units in Manitoba hospitals, forcing some patients to evacuate by air to other provinces. Twenty-six patients had been sent to neighboring Ontario by noon Thursday, including some in Ottawa, about 1,000 miles away. Saskatchewan was expected to receive the first ICU patients from Manitoba later in the day.

On Tuesday, a group of doctors called on the province to follow the direction of Ontario and other provinces by introducing a stay-at-home order and closing down non-core businesses, particularly shops. These steps have allowed other provinces to curb their latest waves of infections.

The only thing that has not actually happened is the closure of areas where people gather for work, said Dr. Eric Jacobsohn, a professor of medicine at the University of Manitoba who is part of the group. We saw last year when we had to have a full shutdown, we took control of the situation.

On Wednesday, Mr. Pallister extended for another two weeks the rules prohibiting indoor and outdoor gatherings of people who are not from the same house. Health officials were given the power to close businesses with explosions, but the government did not provide details.

Updated May 27, 2021, 6:47 pm ET

Stores, including those selling non-essential goods, will be allowed to stay open while limited to 10 percent of their capacity, a lid set up a few weeks ago. Ontario and other provinces have taken tougher steps.

We need Manitobans to stay home as much as possible over the next two weeks, Mr Pallister said.

Mr. Pallister has repeatedly suggested that the deteriorating situation is caused, not by very few restrictions, but by people who do not adhere to the restrictions already imposed.

No restrictions work if people do not work in them, Mr. Pallister said Thursday after being asked why he is not closing non-core stores.