International
Last year, Manitoba had the virus under control. It is now a continental hotspot.
OTTAWA Last year the Canadian province of Manitoba seemed to be a model for how to tackle a pandemic: The number of cases was low compared to Europe and the United States and deaths were rare.
But now the coronavirus is spreading faster in Manitoba than in any other province or state in Canada, the United States or Mexico, with indigenous people and people of color being disproportionately hit hard.
At a time when Canada’s vaccination program is hitting its pace after a slow extension, with many provincial governments setting plans for gradual opening in the fall, Manitoba is in crisis.
Over the past two weeks, the province has reported a daily average of 35 new cases per 100,000 people, far more than Canada as a whole, which averages about 10. Manitoba has more than twice as many new cases per day than the next highest state or province.
The situation is an extraordinary reversal. Manitoba once stood as an example of the effectiveness of strong restrictions, such as closing its borders to the rest of Canada, to curb the spread of the virus.
Manitoba later eased or removed many of those restrictions. But as it hit a third wave of infections, its Prime Minister, Brian Pallister, resisted the restoration of many of them.
Weve walked away from being the best case scenario, the way to do it right, with almost no case in the now worst in North America, said Mary Agnes Welch, a director at Probe Research, a survey firm in the capital of the province, Winnipeg. How did we get here? There is a sense of some sort of disagreement about that between the Manitobans.
People of Southeast Asian descent, who make up a small portion of Manitoba’s population, are disproportionately affected, with an infection rate of 146 cases per 1,000 people, 13 times higher than the rate among white people. Indigenous people, about 20 percent of the population of the provinces, are infected with 1.75 times more than the rate of white people.
Some indigenous people in Manitoba say inequality underscores racism within the health care system and long-standing problems in getting services.
The increase in Covid-19 cases has overwhelmed intensive care units in Manitoba hospitals, forcing some patients to evacuate by air to other provinces. Twenty-six patients had been sent to neighboring Ontario by noon Thursday, including some in Ottawa, about 1,000 miles away. Saskatchewan was expected to receive the first ICU patients from Manitoba later in the day.
On Tuesday, a group of doctors called on the province to follow the direction of Ontario and other provinces by introducing a stay-at-home order and closing down non-core businesses, particularly shops. These steps have allowed other provinces to curb their latest waves of infections.
The only thing that has not actually happened is the closure of areas where people gather for work, said Dr. Eric Jacobsohn, a professor of medicine at the University of Manitoba who is part of the group. We saw last year when we had to have a full shutdown, we took control of the situation.
On Wednesday, Mr. Pallister extended for another two weeks the rules prohibiting indoor and outdoor gatherings of people who are not from the same house. Health officials were given the power to close businesses with explosions, but the government did not provide details.
Stores, including those selling non-essential goods, will be allowed to stay open while limited to 10 percent of their capacity, a lid set up a few weeks ago. Ontario and other provinces have taken tougher steps.
We need Manitobans to stay home as much as possible over the next two weeks, Mr Pallister said.
Mr. Pallister has repeatedly suggested that the deteriorating situation is caused, not by very few restrictions, but by people who do not adhere to the restrictions already imposed.
No restrictions work if people do not work in them, Mr. Pallister said Thursday after being asked why he is not closing non-core stores.
Dr. Jacobsohn disputed this assertion.
Are Manitobans as much more disobedient to public health laws than the rest of Canada, America and, in fact Mexico, how much we have the highest infection rate per 100,000 people in North America? he asked. It is simply not credible to say that, it makes no sense.
Mrs. Welch, whose firm does not conduct polls for politicians, said most Manitobans blame Mr. Pallister for the growth, particularly for keeping businesses open.
Probably more than the other prime ministers we have had in this province and the other prime ministers in other provinces, the prime minister is decisive, she said. The common wisdom now is that he is very much a show with a man.
Mr Pallister, a Progressive Conservative, has never been ashamed to blame other political leaders, notably Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a Liberal. Last weekend, Mr. Pallister rebuked President Biden for failing to respond to his request that the United States allow American states to send vaccines to the Canadian provinces.
While vaccination programs in Manitoba’s indigenous reserves have generally gone well, the disproportionate effects on indigenous people in the province, especially those living without reserves, highlighted the inequalities faced by Indigenous people in receiving health care.
Indigenous people moving from reserves fall under provincial health care systems. Dr. Marcia Anderson, public health director of the Manitoba Pandemic Response Coordination Team, said more than 20 years of research shows they have worse primary care and use less public health services than people living with reservations.
Indigenous people in Winnipeg are close to major teaching hospitals and a range of other medical facilities, but Drs. Anderson, who is Cree and Anishinaabe, said one factor above all prohibits them from using those services.
Experiences of racism within the health care system lead to people avoiding health care, she said. When people of the First Nations feel unwanted, they are far less likely to go for health care.
Racism against indigenous patients is in the spotlight in Quebec, where a jury appointed by the forensic pathologist is examining the death of Joyce Echaquan, a 37-year-old indigenous woman.
While standing dying in a hospital bed, Mrs. Echaquan posted a live video on Facebook in which hospital staff called him a fool and a burden on the health system which was better off dead. Nurses and patients at the hospital have testified that they also heard some nurses making racist and vulgar statements about Ms. Echaquan and the natives in general.
Few medical experts in Manitoba expect the province to soon join the rest of Canada to look towards the end of pandemics.
We were probably in this for a few months, said Dr. Jacobsohn. Many people in the scientific community thought the closures were really, never as difficult as they should have been.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]