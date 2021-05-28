5 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for raping a woman in Bengaluru | News from Bengaluru





BENGALURU: Five Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, were arrested in Bengaluru on Thursday in connection with the brutal and gang rape of a woman in Ramamurthy Nagar, off Madras Old Road.

Video of the gang and the attack had gone viral in northeastern India, prompting Assam police to release photos of the five accused on Wednesday. They had even promised a reward for those who provided information about the crime.

The arrested defendants are Sagar, 23, Mohammed Babu Sahik, 30, Ridoy Babo, 25, all Bengaluru residents and Hakil, 23, a Hyderabad resident and the woman, whose identity the police did not reveal.

Bengaluru police said the crime happened last week. The survivor appears to be a victim of human trafficking. All five accused and rape survivor are from Bangladesh. The offense took place in Bengaluru. They recorded the video in the city and later shared it online, police said.

Bangladeshi youths arrested recorded the attack video and posted it on social media last week

The probe discovered that the gang had trafficked a woman to Bluru

We arrested the suspects from the Ramamurthy Nagar area based on specific information, an officer said. After the attack, the survivor fled to a neighboring state and a police team rushed to bring him to the city, police said.

Ramamurthy Nagar police have reserved a case of rape and assault against the five accused.

Investigations revealed that the gang had trafficked the woman to Bengaluru. She was initially released and fled to Kerala, but the gang forcibly brought her back to Bengaluru. In the video, the female accomplice is seen helping four men, who launched a brutal sexual assault on the trafficked woman. The video on social media went viral, especially in the Northeast states and the woman was suspected of being from the region. Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Youth Affairs and Sports, had called on those who use the Twitter network to help resolve the issue.

There have been references on social media that the attacked woman may be a Nagaland resident, who died of suicide in Jodhpur recently. But Rijiju confirmed through a tweet on Wednesday that the woman Jodhpur and the woman in the video were different.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos