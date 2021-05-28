Harrison Lake Campers Say They Left Camping by Group of Parties Making Deadly Threats

People hoping to land Crown near Harrison Lake, BC, last weekend say a group of fun campers ran them off camping and made deadly subtle threats against them.

Last Friday, the Port Coquitlam Helmer family pitched a tent at a campsite along the Harrison West Forest Service Road about 215 miles east of Vancouver. To get to the site, they had to drive around a black truck that was parked diagonally, blocking easy access to a number of vacant camping sites.

While having lunch with their pre-adolescent son Kim and Shawn Helmersaid, a woman arrived and told them to “Get out,” claiming that the campsite was reserved for friends who had not yet arrived.

The woman was part of a group of campers that included another woman and four men.

“I said, You can not book a camping without reservation”, “Kim Helmersaid.

Her partners, the woman told them that the area was reserved for eight to 10 people who were coming with their party supplies and that “they were probably armed”.

“[She said] if they saw us in that area, they would eliminate us and take us out. And she goes, ‘I would not stop them,’ said Shawn Helmer.

Felt was threatened

Another camper, Samantha Ruttanof Chilliwack, said she was subjected to the same threats when she and her two friends arrived at the site later that afternoon.

“I got out of the truck, they were yelling at me and cursing me to get out,” she said. “I stood up to the bullies and shouted again to shut up and leave me alone.”

Ruttan said she went to talk to Helmers, who at the time had decided to leave.

“Our son was quite upset. He was shaking and crying,” Shawn Helmer said. “They made it very clear that if we stayed, we would probably get killed, that’s what I felt.”

Ruttan said while talking to Helmers, a man approached her.

“He was an inch from my face shouting that they had eight other people coming with shotguns and that they would shoot from their guns in our direction, and if they hit us, then that’s our fault. We we were warned. “

Ruttan said the group warned her and her two friends that other people were coming to the campground with shotguns and that they could be shot. She reported on the confrontation to the RCMP, which told CBC News that they were investigating but it did not appear that the camp group had firearms. (Martin Diotte / CBC)

Ruttan posted images of individuals on social media, photographed their license plates, and captured some of the squabbles in the video.

In one video, a man is heard saying to Ruttan, “We will set fire to our f – king camp in the middle of this place and we will make sure you have a miserable weekend.”

In another video, a different man constantly tells her “Get out.”

The RCMP says the campers do not appear to have weapons

Ruttan said she and her friends were scared.

“They were just yelling at us, calling us by name,” she said. “One of the individuals took off his sweater and said, ‘I do not want to go back to jail, but I will kill someone.’ “

Ruttan contacted RCMPin Agassiz, the town closest to Lake Harrison, but said the two officers he spoke to did not appear interested in pursuing the pursuit.

“They just said it was a situation,” he said, “she said,” and that they would not move forward with the issue, “she said.

However, on Wednesday afternoon, the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP issued a statement saying that Agassiz RCMP was continuing to conduct a full investigation into the allegations and statements posted on social media.

“At this time, it does not appear that the camp group was in possession of firearms and there is currently no evidence suggesting that the incident was racially motivated,” she said.

Helmers said they also contacted Agassiz RCMP to report the altercation but had not received a call since Wednesday.