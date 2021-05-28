The woman claims the former NWT prime minister sexually harassed her in court against the foundation

A woman who was enrolled in a prestigious scholarship program claims that former Northwest Territories Prime Minister Stephen Kakfwi sexually harassed her while serving as her mentor.

Cherry Smiley makes the accusation in a lawsuit she filed against the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation, which runs the program. Smiley is seeking $ 1.25 million in damages, plus costs. Kakfwi himself is not being sued.

The foundation has not yet responded to the lawsuit, first reported by Radio Canada, which appeared in the Supreme Court of British Columbia on May 19. None of the allegations in the claim have been proven in court.

In her statement of claim, Smiley said that during the second year of the program, she was informed that Kakfwi would be her mentor for 2018. Smiley said the foundation hosted a meeting in St. Louis. John for the beginning of June of that year to allow scholars to meet and spend time with their mentors.

Smiley said she and Kakfwi had dinner together at a restaurant the first evening. At the end of dinner, he invited her to visit him at his home in Yellowknife. Smiley said in her lawsuit the offer made her feel uncomfortable.

After dinner, the two shared a taxi back to the hotel where they were staying, according to the claim statement. As they were saying good night in the empty lobby of the hotel, Smiley said Kakfwi approached her and grabbed her upper arm and clenched it. He held her arm, massaging and massaging her, until she panicked and pulled away.

She said Kakfwi grabbed her arm in the same way at the end of the four-day meeting and reiterated his invitation to visit her at Yellowknife, saying she could stay in his free bedroom.

Neither Smiley nor Kakfwi responded to calls and messages from CBC North.

The foundation says it approached the claim with “deep concern”.

In a statement signed by board chairman Dyane Adam, the foundation said it “supported” Smiley, covered her legal fees and arranged “meetings with her, her advisor and her supportive companions”.

Smiley “then took the decision not to file a formal complaint leading to an independent investigation,” the statement said.

The foundation also said Smiley chose not to file a complaint to an outside ombudsman. She said she would not make any further comment on the matter.

‘Shocked, depressed and upset’

In her statement of allegation, Smiley said that interactions with Kakfwi in St. John’s left him “very shocked, despairing and upset.” She said she felt particularly frightened and frightened because she needed a favorable referral letter from Kakfwi to receive scholarship funding following the year.

Smiley was working on a doctoral degree at Concordia University in Montreal focusing on men’s violence against indigenous women and girls. She said she had relied on funds from the foundation to pay her living expenses and “lived in constant fear” that it would be discontinued.

Smiley said four days after the conference, she told the foundation’s next president about the Kakfwi incidents. Allegedly, Smiley then detailed the incidents in an email and said it was not good to have Kakfwi as her mentor.

At her trial, Smiley said that, in an email response, the next president said “these incidents should never have happened and I’m sorry you had to deal with them.”

But Smiley said this was one of the few examples of support she received from the foundation as she tried to get it to address her complaint.

In the statement of claim, Smiley said that, in a phone call a few days later, the foundation’s CEO accused him of “bloating things out of proportion” and said it was clear to the CEO he did not believe him. She said the foundation later told her that Kakfwi would no longer be her mentor and pressured her to sign a non-disclosure agreement that would have prevented her from talking about the issue.

Information ‘very sensitive’

Smiley said in her court appearance that foundation officials told her it was in her best interest not to talk about it, suggesting that if she did, Kakfwi could sue her and he could accuse the foundation of racism. . Kakfwi is Dene.

Smiley said over the next year she plunged deeper into “depression, anxiety and fear” as she experienced delays in receiving scholarship funding and was accused by the foundation of having “addiction issues”.

Revenge against her peaked in December last year, Smiley claims in her statement of claim, when the chairman of the foundation’s board of directors attacked her in an email that also revealed “very sensitive and confidential information about [Smiley] and handling her sexual harassment complaint against Mr. Kakfwi. “

Smiley is asking the court to order the foundation to pay her $ 500,000 in damages for breach of contract, $ 500,000 for breach of trust and $ 250,000 in punitive damages.

The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation defines itself as an independent charity without political affiliation. It was set up in 2001 to pay homage to the former prime minister. The organization is piloting a leadership and counseling program.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is no longer involved in the foundation. However, he had participated from its inception in 2001 until 2014. His brother, Alexandre Trudeau, represents their father state but does not participate in his daily activities. The federal government invested $ 125 million to fund major foundation operations in 2002.

Discovery: Stephen Kakfwi is married to Marie Wilson, who is a member of the board of directors of CBC / Radio-Canada.