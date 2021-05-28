Cyclone leaves more than 150,000 homeless people in East India | THE WORLD

KOLKATA, India More than 150,000 people were left homeless as a result of a cyclone that triggered a storm in eastern India and Bangladesh, officials said on Thursday, with heavy rains hampering relief work in some low-lying coastal areas.
At least five people were killed in both countries after Cyclone Yaas moved inland from the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, packing blasts of up to 87 miles / hour and beating tidal waves in the state of West Bengal India and neighboring Bangladesh.
Indian officials said the storm had weakened into a depression after hitting the coast, but heavy rain poured into parts of West Bengal, where there was fresh seawater flooding along several coastal villages on Thursday.
Restoration work will be difficult if the weather does not improve, said West Bengal State Minister Bankim Hazra.
In the West Bengal delta, Sundarbans, which lies in Bangladesh, at least 25,000 homes, many of them traditional mud houses, were destroyed, leaving 150,000 people homeless, Hazra said, citing preliminary estimates.
The storm, the second to hit India in a week, arrived as the country collided with a second deadly wave of coronavirus infections that has pushed the healthcare system to the breaking point.
About 500,000 people had been sheltered in aid camps in West Bengal, and officials said they had taken steps to reduce the risk of a possible spread of the virus.
Flood shelters have quarantine rooms for those who show symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, sore throat, body aches, Indranil Bargi, a medical officer in the Gosaba area, told Reuters.
People are being tested for coronavirus using the rapid antigen test and anyone who tests positive will be relocated to safe houses located in government offices and schools, he said.
Authorities in Bangladesh reported flooding of villages due to torrential rains and tidal waves. Three people had died, two from drowning and a third from being hit by a tree, said an official at the Disaster Management Agency.
I have never seen a tide rise to this level. Flooded many villages and washed houses. Many people have been marooned, said Humayum Kabir, an official in the Khulna coastal district.
Elsewhere on the subcontinent, Nepal was preparing for floods in its plains and landslides in the hills as heavy rains hit the Himalayan country since Wednesday and were forecast to last until Saturday.
